Ariana Grande Shares Photos From Her Home Wedding to Dalton Gomez

TMZ is reporting that there was actually no real ceremony, with the couple saying their “I dos” in an informal way in front of just 20 guests from both sides of the family. Despite the casual affair, sources are saying the nuptials weren’t impromptu and that the couple were on the same page about planning an intimate ceremony from the moment Dalton popped the question back in December. He and Ari have only been dating since January of last year but apparently a summer wedding was always in the cards. This past weekend may have been slightly earlier than originally planned but that’s because their schedules are picking up and neither wanted to wait. As COVID lockdown measures let up, I assume business for Dalton, as a real estate agent is on the uptick. And Scooter Braun’s always got something waiting in the wings for Ariana. Next week, she’s performing on the iHeartRadio Music Awards with The Weeknd.