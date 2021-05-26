Cancel
Ariana Grande Shares Photos From Her Home Wedding to Dalton Gomez

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana Grande has shared photos from her intimate home wedding to Dalton Gomez that could move an angel to tears. At the ceremony on May 15, the pop goddess wore towering heels under her lily-white gown, designed by Vera Wang, and a romantic version of her classic half-up, half-down hair under a veil with an adorable satin bow. Her Montecito home, which she purchased from Ellen DeGeneres, was decorated with suspended flowers and filled with a candlelit glow. In attendance were only about 20 friends and family members, though no confirmed stars as of yet. Her mother, Joan, gave her away, just as the lyrics of “thank u, next” promised, alongside her father, Ed Butera. Now we’re crying. Our little Nickelodeon star is all grown up. The new Mrs. and Mr. Grande got engaged in December, after dating for a year. Ooh and aww at their happily ever after below.

www.vulture.com
