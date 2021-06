UW-Eau Claire softball’s Sadie Erickson was one of 18 players selected Monday to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III All-America first team. Erickson, who was previously named an All-WIAC first team selection and an All-Region pick, led the conference in batting average with a .461 in her first full season with the Blugolds. That was good for a program single-season record. The sophomore also led the WIAC in slugging percentage (.822), on base percentage (.525), runs scored (41), hits (62), total bases (106) and stolen bases (18).