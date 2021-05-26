Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wooster, OH

OCC softball awards: Wooster's Welty earns first-team All-OCC

Daily Record
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague champion Mount Vernon earned all the top Ohio Cardinal Conference softball honors, with Brooke Radermacher winning Player of the Year, Emma Jones earning Pitcher of the Year and Ryan Pentz winning Coach of the Year. Taryn Welty was the lone local player to earn first-team All-OCC distinction. Her teammate...

www.the-daily-record.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wooster, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Wooster, OH
Sports
City
Mount Vernon, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occ#Softball Player#Ohio Cardinal Conference#Occ#Second Team Honors#Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Daily Record

PREP ROUNDUP | Wooster dominates Norwayne in tourney tune-up

Drew Becker had it going on the mound, allowing two hits over four innings and Tyler Pettorini had two triples and three RBIs to lead Wooster to a non-league win ahead of tournament play. Blake Bowen also had two hits and two RBIs, including a triple of his own, for...
Wooster, OHDaily Record

College of Wooster splits series with Case Western Reserve

Sophomore first baseman Dane Camphausen hit two homers, the top four hitters in The College of Wooster’s lineup went a combined 10-for-23 with 11 RBI and seven runs scored, and the Fighting Scots’ baseball team opened a four-game weekend set against Case Western Reserve University with a 13-6 win on Saturday afternoon at Nobby’s Ballpark in Cleveland, Ohio. The Spartans bounced back to take game two from the Scots 7-2.
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Debating noon or primetime for Buckeyes, value of high-school spring ball

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be in the lull of the offseason, but Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters has no shortage of topics to cover. Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham, Nicole Cox from Roosters, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter to talk about the time slots of Buckeyes games.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ohio State to Host Summer Football Camps Next Month

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State football program will welcome campers back to Columbus this summer, starting in June, for a series of single-day camps. All of the camps will be held at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with instruction exclusively by Ohio State football staff members. No outside staff will be permitted due to COVID-19 university guidelines.
Daily Record

Local FYI & area schedule: May 15

Riceland Golf Course will be the site of the 2021 Galen Swartzentruber Golf Series for golfers entering grades 7-12 interested in playing competitive golf. Both boys and girls are welcome and encouraged to participate. The series consist of 6 tournament dates that accumulate points for a series champion in three divisions. Division 1 is for players entering grades 11 &12. Division II is for players entering grades 9 & 10. These two division will be playing 18 holes at the cost of $20.00 per event and includes golf, lunch and hole prizes. Division III is for students entering grades 7 & 8, playing 9 holes at the cost of $15.00 to also include golf, lunch and hole prizes. Events can also be played as individual events if you cannot attend all 6 series dates. All events are Tuesday 8:00a.m. shotgun starts (June 8,15,22,29, July 6 and 13th) CDC health and safety guidelines will be followed for all events. Entry forms can be obtained at Riceland Golf Course or ricelandgolfcourse.com junior golf link. For more information contact Melinda Budd at (330)806-9202.
Wooster, OHDaily Record

SCOT SPOTLIGHT | Hoover wins the 10K at NCAC Championships

A quick recap of the past week of athletics at The College of Wooster:. First-year Dylan Garretson won the pole vault at the NCAC Championships on Thursday. The rookie sensation, who is still undefeated in the event, cleared 14 feet, 11 inches on his first try at that progression. Garretson’s Wooster’s fourth NCAC champion in the outdoor pole vault, joining the ranks of Jeff Pattison (1996), Tim Sir Louis (1997), and Doug Reiser (2003).
Wooster, OHDaily Record

Wooster teams place in Academic Challenge competition

MANSFIELD To finish out the Academic Challenge competition schedule, students in sixth through eighth grade competed in Academic Challenge meets recently, according to a news release from Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, where the contests took place. Students compete as teams, answering questions about a wide range of topics including literature,...
Wooster, OHDaily Record

Wooster Community Hospital Auxiliary Golf Outing set for June 4

John Rein, left, and Tom Weckesser are ready for the annual Wooster Community Hospital Auxiliary Golf Outing, which will take place at Friday, June 4 at The Pines Golf Club, 1319 Millborne Road, Orrville. All proceeds benefit WCH Auxiliary projects. Registration will start at 7;30 a.m. and the shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $80 per player, which includes food, drinks and arrival gifts. Call 330-263-8299 to register.