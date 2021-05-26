J.J. Abrams Says ‘Having a Plan Is Most Critical’ When Asked About ‘Star Wars’ Storytelling Fumbles

J.J. Abrams successfully launched the most recent “Star Wars” trilogy with “The Force Awakens,” but what followed in the subsequent two sequels proved far more divisive for fans. Creative handoffs took place between Abrams and “The Last Jedi” filmmaker Rian Johnson, and then between Johnson and Abrams for “The Rise of Skywalker,” resulting in chapters that from a narrative perspective felt more like constant course-correcting than natural continuity. There was never a finite narrative plan set in stone, as evidenced by Daisy Ridley confirming it was never in the cards for her character Rey to be Emperor Palpatine’s granddaughter until the production of “Rise of Skywalker.”