Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Botetourt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bedford; Botetourt A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN BEDFORD AND CENTRAL BOTETOURT COUNTIES At 102 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lithia, or near Troutville, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Buchanan Arcadia Springwood Lithia Peaks Of Otter Recreation Area Peaks Of Otter Summit and Nace. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.