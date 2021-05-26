Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Foreign Policy

GOP backing down from threat to block Schumer's China bill

By Jordain Carney
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQbT6_0aCAUKQD00

Senate Republicans appear to be backing down from a threat to block legislation aimed at combating China’s competitiveness.

The bill, a top priority of Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), was garnering threats from top Republicans that they would block the bill from getting the 60 votes needed to advance and ultimately pass amid frustration about the slow pace of amendment votes.

But a handful of amendments happening Tuesday night, and more expected on Wednesday and Thursday, appears to be alleviating some of the pressure and helping clear a path for the bill.

“I think if we get another half a dozen amendments today at some point our folks will have sufficiently scratched the itch when it comes to getting amendment votes,” said Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican.

Thune’s remarks are a shift from Tuesday, when he was predicting that the bill was poised to be filibustered as things currently stood.

A second senior GOP senator said they expect the additional amendment votes will allow the bill to pass, likely on Thursday.

The vote would get rid of a major headache for Schumer, who is also facing pushback from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over the bill. Schumer acknowledged when he started to wind down the bill on Tuesday night that he wasn’t sure Republicans would go along.

“We will look for a signal from our Republican friends that, when we cooperate, we will move forward and not move to block or delay unnecessarily,” Schumer said.

Democrats have set up three amendment votes for Wednesday, with Schumer vowing that with cooperation they’ll be able to hold additional votes on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Who would have ever thought that the Senate would adopt an amendment from Sen. Rand Paul by voice vote. We did it,” Schumer said on Wednesday morning, referring to the GOP senator from Kentucky.

“So look, we are moving forward in a very bipartisan way. We’ll consider at least another three amendments to the bill today. And if both sides continue in good faith to schedule amendment votes and debate — and there are no eleventh-hour decisions to delay or obstruct — there is no reason we can’t finish the bill by the end of the week,” he added.

Republicans haven’t explicitly said how many total amendment votes would satisfy their members to allow the bill to wrap up on Thursday, a schedule that would require the buy-in from every senator.

Sen. Roger Wicker (Miss.), the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, told reporters on Wednesday that he thought that they needed “more amendments.”

Republicans are expected to discuss the legislation during a lunch meeting on Wednesday. And Thune warned that Republicans letting the bill pass on Thursday “depends entirely on what the mood of the conference is,” but that there is a “scenario” where it passes quickly.

If there’s a “reasonable opportunity and the people who really want amendments can get votes on them or get them into a managers package then I assume at some point everybody will be ready to close it at,” he said.

The Senate is scheduled to take an initial procedural vote on the bill on Thursday, but even if it overcomes that hurdle it could still face up to an additional 30 hours of debate. The bill would also then need to overcome a second procedural hurdle, where Republicans could also drag out an additional 30 hours of debate.

Democrats say that they’ve been warned that the Senate could be in session past their typical Thursday afternoon exit as Schumer tries to wrap up work on the bill.

Thune added that a senator will also force an an initial procedural vote on a point of order on Thursday, which will be a key signal how the rest of the debate on the bill is likely to play out.

“If that fails then it probably starts to clear the path for final passage,” he said.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
John Thune
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen Rand Paul#Senate Republicans#Democrats#Gop Debate#Republican Debate#Amendment Votes#Legislation#Sen Bernie Sanders#Sen John Thune#Voice Vote#Majority Leader#Amendments#Final Passage#Pushback#Sen Roger Wicker#I Vt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Foreign Policy
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsThe Hill

Some Democrats wonder when Schumer will get tough with Manchin

Sen. Joe Manchin ’s defiant statement that he will not vote for a sweeping election reform bill nor vote to get rid of the filibuster has progressive groups and some Democratic lawmakers wondering when Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) will get tough with the West Virginia Democrat. Manchin is...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate returns to recess leftovers

The Senate returns Tuesday to a full slate of negotiations Congress failed to complete before blowing town for Memorial Day. Driving the news: Next steps on a Jan. 6 commission will compete with infrastructure talks, police reform and a China-focused package on U.S. competitiveness. Infrastructure: Democrats and the White House...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer faces cracks in Democratic unity

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is facing major tests of his ability to unite the Democratic caucus heading into a turbulent summer stretch. Schumer, who has touted unity as a crucial asset, will now need to rally Senate Democrats to stick together amid new signs of division between moderate Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and a progressive wing that is increasingly restless five months into the party’s control of Congress.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Schumer Schedules a Showdown

When the Senate broke for recess ahead of Memorial Day weekend—immediately after Senate Republicans filibustered legislation that would have established an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot—Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to his Democratic colleagues about the grind that awaited them when they returned on June 7.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Parliamentarian changes Senate calculus for Biden agenda

The Senate parliamentarian’s ruling allowing Democrats to sidestep a GOP filibuster only one more time in 2021 is forcing Democratic lawmakers to rethink how they can advance President Biden ’s agenda. Democratic aides now say the $2.3 trillion infrastructure package will have to be even bigger since they have just...
Foreign Policydailyjournal.net

Senate R&D bill to counter China shelved by GOP opposition

WASHINGTON — A sweeping Senate bill aimed at making the United States more competitive with China and shoring up domestic computer chip manufacturing with $50 billion in emergency funds was abruptly shelved Friday after a handful of Republican senators orchestrated a last-minute attempt to halt it. Votes on the American...
Congress & Courtswsgw.com

Senate GOP block bill creating January 6 commission

Senate Republicans blocked the House-passed bill creating a commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Although most Republicans were unified in their opposition to the bill, worrying that a commission would drag into next year and potentially affect GOP chances of retaking Congress in the 2022 midterms, six voted to advance the bill.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer vows to move forward after GOP setbacks

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is vowing to move forward with two key bills after multiple GOP setbacks pushed the Senate into a rare Friday session. The Senate had hoped to pass legislation on Thursday aimed at combating China and have a vote on a Jan. 6 commission bill, allowing lawmakers to meet their normal Thursday exit ahead of a week-long Memorial Day break.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Schumer strikes deal with Crapo to save China bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) has struck a gentlemen’s agreement with Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) to allow a vote on his trade deal with Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) as an amendment to a China competitiveness bill. The amendment has a good chance of passing, and the...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Schumer rolls the dice on major China bill

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is preparing to roll the dice on one of his top legislative priorities: combating China’s competitiveness. Schumer has teed up a key vote on the legislation for Thursday amid mixed signals from Republicans on whether they will torpedo the bill, which would mark the first successful filibuster of the 117th Congress.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Schumer's litmus test

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) is forcing Republicans into a corner as he tries to pass his China-focused global competition bill. Why it matters: It's important by itself but also seen by the left as a test for whether Democrats can work with the GOP on anything. If it fails to gain support, it would likely endanger future bipartisan efforts — including infrastructure talks — for the remainder of the 117th Congress.