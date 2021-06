The morning breaks and another day greets Roger Reid in his home in Spanish Fork. His agenda is simple yet complicated. He is a caregiver to his wife and sweetheart Diane. Roger Reid is an energetic, outgoing passionate man. In seven full years as BYU’s head basketball coach in the 1990s, his 152-76 record and .667 win percentage was the best in school history for any basketball coach who had worked more than two years. He led BYU to three WAC titles, five NCAA Tournament appearances and one NIT. His players graduated, they went on missions. And they won.