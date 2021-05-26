Euroclear reversing payments mistakenly made on UniCredit bonds

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCG. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.77 ($12.67).