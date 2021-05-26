o9 Solutions Commits to Science-Based Targets Pledge
O9 Solutions, a premier AI-driven integrated planning and operations solution provider for the enterprise, announced today it has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge as part of the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In the pledge, o9 Solutions commits to set science-based emissions reductions targets across the entire value chain that are consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. o9 is also committing to a long-term target to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050. By taking these steps, the company shows commitment to take concrete steps to reduce its impact on the environment.www.marketscreener.com