Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

o9 Solutions Commits to Science-Based Targets Pledge

marketscreener.com
 12 days ago

O9 Solutions, a premier AI-driven integrated planning and operations solution provider for the enterprise, announced today it has signed the Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge as part of the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In the pledge, o9 Solutions commits to set science-based emissions reductions targets across the entire value chain that are consistent with keeping global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. o9 is also committing to a long-term target to reach net-zero emissions by no later than 2050. By taking these steps, the company shows commitment to take concrete steps to reduce its impact on the environment.

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Enterprise Modelling#Pledge#Enterprise Solutions#Scientific Solutions#Business Practices#Analytics Solutions#Solutions Commits#O9 Solutions#Un#The Paris Agreement#Solutions#Science Based Targets#Sustainable Practices#Commercial Initiatives#Commitment#Technology Innovations#Businesses#Global Network#Core Values
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
Science
News Break
United Nations
Related
Small Businessjustmeans.com

4 Ways Governments Can Help Small Businesses Flourish in a Post-COVID World

Tweet This: How can governments & the private sector partner to help #SmallBiz succeed? NEW REPORT: Reimagining support for small businesses: The path to creating stronger & more resilient small businesses through & beyond #COVID19 https://news.mstr.cd/2TRCECx @MastercardNews @KearneyGBPC. Two things that united us during the pandemic were the recognition that...
Energy Industryprivateequitywire.co.uk

Foresight holds interim close of FEIP with commitments of EUR716m

Foresight Group Holdings Limited (Foresight), a an infrastructure and private equity manager, has held a further interim close for Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners (FEIP), a sustainability-led energy infrastructure fund investing predominantly in Europe, with commitments of cEUR716 million. Including co-investments to date of EUR170 million, this represents a total capital...
Medical & Biotechevonik.com

“We are a fundamental part of the solution”

For Christian Kullmann, sustainability and the chemical industry are inseparable. In this interview, the CEO of Evonik explains how the company is making people’s lives better while playing a crucial role in climate protection. Mr. Kullmann, the covid-19 pandemic has hit the global economy hard. How has Evonik navigated the...
Businessworldpipelines.com

RGU and Wood to work together to tackle energy sector challenges

The two organisations, both based in Aberdeen, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which will see them look at ways of addressing these challenges and crafting solutions that will benefit the wider industry and Higher Education. The organisations co-created and co-delivered their first event through a Student Innovation Challenge,...
Businessinformedinfrastructure.com

Cityzenith joins the World Economic Forum Global Innovators Program

Chicago based AI tech company Cityzenith are the newest invitee to join the prestigious World Economic Forum. Digital Twin market leader Cityzenith has been chosen to be part of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Innovators community to support Cityzenith’s mission to decarbonize US cities. The Global Innovators Community is...
New York City, NYObserver

Study says to engage public, explore methods to secure NYS green energy

Solar-power developers need to explore using lower-quality agricultural land for solar energy, boost incentives for dual-use (combined agriculture and solar) options, avoid concentrated solar development and engage communities early to achieve New York’s green energy goals, according to forthcoming Cornell University research. “As farmland is generally flat and cleared, agricultural...
Economyfootballghana.com

We want to invest more in business startups in future – Mumin & Mensah

Vitória de Guimarães defenders, Abdul Mumin and Gideon Mensah aim to help contribute to Ghana's development by investing in more start up businesses. The pair recently contributed their quotas in the first edition of the Innovation Hackathon which was recently birthed in Kumasi. 18 different startup ideas were brought together...
Sciencebklynlibrary.org

Science in the News: Modern Problems, Modern Solutions: An outlook into the Future

The beauty and complexity of the natural world inspires artistic expression of all kinds - poetry, paintings, songs, and more. Natural environments can also be a deep source of inspiration for many different kinds of scientists. From the atmosphere that envelops our planet, to the aquatic habitats that cover it, to the creatures that share it with us, understanding our environment is helping us to develop cutting edge technologies that improve our lives and make the whole planet a better place to be. As humans we face significant challenges that are unique to our modern era, but we can overcome these challenges by grounding our innovations in the natural world. Join us for this month’s Science in the News talks to hear scientists from three different fields share their outlooks on upcoming technologies that draw inspiration from nature and preserve our natural environments.
EnvironmentHappi

Waste Not… Solution-Based Packaging

A year ago, global markets were roiled by the global economic shutdown. Unemployment soared, the stock market plummeted and retail sales plunged. Lockdowns wreaked havoc with fast-moving consumer goods sales. Demand jumped for household cleaners, slid for cosmetics, and everyone had an opinion about masks. The one thing most people agreed on? Environmental issues. Eighty percent of consumers said COVID-19 stay-at-home orders had a positive impact on the environment. Moreover, studies show that unlike the Great Recession, the pandemic didn’t slow consumer interest in sustainability across all product categories.
Sciencemeadowlakenow.com

AstraZeneca expiry change based on science but communication is key: experts

OTTAWA — Many immunologists and infectious disease experts say it is a normal, and scientifically sound decision to extend the expiration date on vaccine doses. Health Canada is adding another month to the shelf life of thousands of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine that were due to expire in Ontario today.
Environmentpanda.org

Funding for nature-based solutions will need to triple to successfully tackle the crises of climate, biodiversity and land

(30 May 2021) The “State of Finance for Nature” report, released this week, finds that investments in nature-based solutions will have to triple next 2030 from current investments to successfully tackle the interlinked climate, biodiversity, and land degradation crises. This will be possible if COVID-19 economic stimulus packages are made more sustainable, and through repurposing harmful agricultural and fossil fuel subsidies and creating other economic and regulatory incentives. In the wake of COVID-19, nature only accounts for only 2.5% of projected economic stimulus spending.
Public Safetyihodl.com

Two Projects Based on Binance Smart Chain Targeted by Hackers

Two projects built on the blockchain Binance Smart Chain have suffered flash loan attacks, in which hackers use large uncollateralized loans in order to manipulate the ratio of assets in pools and withdraw liquidity. DeFi project BurgerSwap has lost $7.2 million as a result of the attack. The developers have...
EnvironmentFinancial Times

Science Based Targets climate campaign starts to bear fruit

In December 2015, a few days before the Paris Climate Agreement was hammered out, a group of green campaigners issued a press release that caused a minor stir. It said that 114 businesses, from the Ikea furniture empire to the Kellogg’s cereals company, had joined something called the Science Based Targets initiative.
Energy Industrywindtech-international.com

Creating a Viable Business Model for the Successful Future of Green Hydrogen

The future of green hydrogen looks bright, with many individuals and companies currently taking a much greater interest in the field. Barry Carruthers, Hydrogen Director at ScottishPower, explores the benefits and challenges being faced in the sector, as well as the importance of a viable business model for accelerated energy transitions.