Nampa 18-year-old Killed, Others Injured in Rollover Near Lake Lowell
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-An 18-year-old Nampa resident died in a rollover near Lake Lowell when she was ejected from a car early Wednesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Jacqueline Padron, had been a passenger in a Toyota Camry that rolled a little after 3:30 a.m. on Lake Shore Drive near Farner Road, south of the lake. She had not been wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. ISP said in a statement that 19-year-old Orquidia Martinez, of Nampa had been driving the car when he went off the right shoulder and rolled the car.newsradio1310.com