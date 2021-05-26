Cancel
BTS' McDonald's meal is here: What's inside the global sensation's order?

By Marni Zipper
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

McDonald’s has partnered up with BTS to serve up new meals inspired by the K-pop supergroup but move fast because this new collaboration is only here for a limited time. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from BTS. Shortly after releasing their latest English...

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

25K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
IN THIS ARTICLE
Food & DrinksCNN

BTS and McDonald's launch exclusive meal with two new dipping sauces

Top business news (15 Videos) Federal investigation looks into carrier's pilot safety practices. Bank of America CEO on raising minimum wage: It's an investment in our teammates. Watch self-driving car struggle to understand traffic cones. Watch Elizabeth Warren grill Jamie Dimon over pandemic overdraft fees. BTS and McDonald's launch exclusive...
RecipesPosted by
TheStreet

The Much Anticipated McDonald's X BTS Menu Collab Is Officially Here

Starting today, guests can enjoy the pop icons' favorite meal and celebrate with brand new merch. TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - For everyone counting down the days until the BTS Meal arrives at McDonald's, the wait is over! The band's signature order - featuring a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries™, medium Coke®, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald's South Korea - is now available at participating Canadian restaurants. But we're not ending the fun there.
Celebritiesallkpop.com

McDonald's premieres BTS' commercial for 'The BTS Meal'

McDonald's has premiered BTS' commercial for 'The BTS Meal'!. The BTS x McDonald's collaboration meal officially launched on May 26, and the international fast food chain has now released the commercial featuring the Big Hit Music group themselves. 'The BTS Meal' consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNugget order, a medium...
Restaurantstheface.com

Smooth Like Burger: we tried McDonald’s new spicy BTS meal

There’s a comforting familiarity of getting McDonald’s abroad. Despite language barriers, or slight menu differences, the reliability, accessibility and, taste is grounding. Pop into a McDonald’s anywhere and you get a peek into local people living their regular fries-and-a-drink life; it’s a little bit of home, a little bit of wherever you are. To some foodie’s dismay, I’ve made it a point to try the regional items at McDonald’s as I’ve travelled; the curry sauce in the UK, ham-and-cheese sandwich in Italy, and even adding a beer to my meal in Spain. I haven’t made it to South Korea yet, but today I took my dusty Prius through Los Angeles traffic into the drive-thru and got as close as I could: ordering the official BTS Meal at McDonald’s.
RecipesNews Channel Nebraska

McDonald's BTS deal is here, and it's more than we expected

Fans eager for the "BTS Meal" at McDonald's will be excited to hear that collaboration goes beyond nuggets. McDonald's is dropping a limited-edition merchandise line Wednesday that is inspired by group's purple colors and fast food chain's logo. The collection is a "perfect representation of an iconic partnership between two fan-favorite brands," the fast food chain announced. The merch includes hoodies, t-shirts, bathrobes, socks and sandals.
Food & Drinksindustryglobalnews24.com

MCDONALD’S OFFERS BTS MEAL IN SOUTH KOREA

McDonald’s in celebrity collaboration with K-pop’s famous group BTS went on sale in South Korea, the US, and in 10 other nations. The meal is the first celebrity collaboration that is on sale globally. The TV commercial of McDonald’s has used BTS’s latest hit “Butter” as a promotion which has...
EntertainmentMarietta Daily Journal

Would you like a side of K-pop disappointment with that new BTS Meal from McDonald's?

Millions of fans already think the men of BTS are a snack. Now they're a meal. From somewhere in the cosmic nexus of K-pop and fast food, the BTS Meal is available starting today at McDonald's restaurants across America (and 10 other countries, but not yet in the band's native South Korea). However, its lack of the purple BTS-specific packaging found in other countries is disappointing some fans Stateside.
RestaurantsPosted by
Latin Times

McDonald’s BTS Meal Empty Food Packaging Sells Online For $15

Malaysian resellers are cashing in on the recent McDonald's BTS Meal craze by selling empty food boxes online for RM60 (about $15). The Star Malaysia said one seller sold a purple-colored empty paper bag, nugget box, and paper cup with a BTS theme. Two sauces for the McNuggets are contained within the packing parts. The dip will expire in August 2021, according to a notice in a post on the e-commerce website Shopee.
Recipeskiss951.com

BTS’ McDonald’s Meal In Stores Now, Plus There’s New Merch

If things seemed a bit crowded at your local McDonald’s yesterday you can blame BTS. The K-Pop group’s signature meal just went on sale. The special BTS meal includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke, and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.
RecipesStreet.Com

McDonald's Strikes Up the Marketing Band With BTS Meal

McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report marketing once again turns to music, as the chain on Wednesday introduces a meal and merchandise in a collaboration with the popular seven-member South Korean boy band BTS, the company said. McDonald's initially had said in April that the South Korean pop sensation would be...
CelebritiesNME

Epik High’s Tablo shares his impression of the McDonald’s BTS Meal

Tablo of South Korean hip-hop group Epik High has shared his first impression of the recently released McDonald’s BTS meal. Earlier today (June 4), the Korean-Canadian rapper shared a hilarious clip of himself trying the meal for the first time, saying on Twitter that it was his “first and only meal of the day”. The McDonald’s BTS meal was launched late last month in countries such as the US, Canada, South Korea and more.
RestaurantsPosted by
POPSUGAR

I Tried the US Version of the McDonald's BTS Meal, and as a Fan, I Wanted More

K-Pop boyband BTS definitely wasn't singing about their limited-edition McDonald's meal in "Dynamite." Speaking as an ARMY (aka a BTS fangirl), the US version of the BTS Meal was a disappointment. Ever since the collab announcement in April, I'd been eagerly awaiting May 26, the day I'd finally be able to try the McDonald's meal for myself. After scrolling through tons of TikToks and tweets from ARMYs across the globe showing off their BTS meal, I could hardly wait to eat fries and nuggs out of the super cute BTS bag. But when I got my order, I was disappointed to find only some Chicken McNuggets, with no photocard or BTS packaging whatsoever.
RestaurantsEsquire

McDonald's Seemingly Straightforward BTS Meal, In Review

On Wednesday, BTS and McDonald's released a collaboration that is deeply in my wheelhouse. Nuggs and sauce, baby. Naturally, when I heard this news, I knew what had to be done; I had to order it at 11 a.m. sharp. The meal consists of a 10-piece nugget, medium fry, Coke, and two (2) packets of sauce—one Sweet Chili, one Cajun, both inspired by sauce options available in South Korea. That menu lineup might not seem particularly revelatory, but also, I don't like when musicians and brands collaborate on something so outrageous that I feel like I have to take a risk. (Remember that one Dunkin' Donuts collaboration with Charli D'Amelio where she put three pumps of caramel and whole milk in the coffee, and then topped it with sugar? That was never going to land with me.) But I knew going in that I was inclined to love this meal, because, to paraphrase Lin Manuel Miranda's impassioned speech at the 2016 Tony Awards, "Nuggs is nuggs is nuggs is nuggs."
Restaurantsenergy941.com

People Waiting In Line For BTS Mcdonald’s Meal Worsening Pandemic

McDonald’s is now selling a meal inspired by the Korean boy band BTS and the long lines in Malaysia to get the meal are being described as “shameful.”. Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr. Annuar Rapaee took to his Facebook Livestream to voice his displeasure with the long lines saying, “I received hundreds of messages from frontliners who were very upset with the incident. They said they do not even have time to eat while these people have the liberty to queue up for long hours just to buy burgers.”