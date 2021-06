Oh, wow. We’re right back to pre-pandemic fun for riders on the Seattle-Bremerton ferry route, which is down to one boat. With only the Chimicum sailing the route as of Tuesday, half of the runs are canceled, including the 4:50 and 7:20 a.m. trips from Bremerton and the 4:15 and 6:45 p.m. return voyages out of Seattle.