Lynne Feller of Lakeside and her grandaughter, Mia Lynne Quicci, were a big hit at Crafts for a Cause last week at Bistro 163 in Port Clinton, a fundraiser for the prestigious pay-it-forward restaurant by selling their unique crafts. Mia Lynne shows off their popular Soup Bowl Snuggie by Time 2 Craft, a 100% cotton “snuggie” that allows for quickly heating a bowl of soup in the microwave without a singed finger. (Photo by D’Arcy Patrick Egan)