Any comic fan is likely to have a copy of this watchman Somewhere on their shelf. After all, it is one of the most important events in the medium’s long history. As such, any adaptation not only goes against the wishes of its author, Alan Moore, but also comes with high expectations from the fans he brings on board. Despite a failed attempt a decade ago, HBO brought watchman For television in 2019. The results were applauded by fans and detractors alike, especially as it turned out to be a major reveal about Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character.