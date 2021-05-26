Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milan, OH

Rita A. (Schaffer) Hauler

By Register
Sandusky Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN — Rita A. (Schaffer) Hauler, 88, Milan, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening surrounded by her family, May 25, 2021, at Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Rita was born December 14, 1932, in Monroeville to the late Herbert and Agnes (Roeser) Schaffer. She married her beloved husband, Paul, in 1952 and was a family oriented, progressive woman. She worked most of her career at Norwalk Furniture, as a hair-dresser, as a dog-groomer, and at Berry’s Restaurant. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and loved honky tonk music, dancing, and going on family excursions. She was the family matriarch that helped raise three generations, and was a role model and friend to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

sanduskyregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Milan, OH
City
Monroeville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dresser#St Paul#Charlotte#Norwalk Furniture#Berry S Restaurant#St Paul Catholic Church#Lukas Jacob#Evans Funeral Home#Husband#Burial#Childhood#Dancing#Honky Tonk Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. seizes $2.3 mln in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

The Justice Department on Monday recovered some $2.3 million in cryptocurrency ransom paid by Colonial Pipeline Co, cracking down on hackers who launched the most disruptive U.S. cyberattack on record. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said investigators had seized 63.7 bitcoins, now valued at about $2.3 million, paid by Colonial...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Jeff Bezos to send himself to space on board Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos will launch himself to space on board one of his Blue Origin rockets, he has said.The Amazon founder will make the journey next month, alongside his brother, he said in an Instagram post.“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” he wrote. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)The trip...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Stormy Daniels says her attorney is in contact with prosecutors investigating Trump Organization

Stormy Daniels says her lawyer has been in touch with prosecutors in New York City who are investigating former President Trump 's company. "I have not been called to testify," Daniels said during an appearance on CNN's "New Day" on Monday. "But I know that my attorney, Clark Brewster, has been in touch with them and very forthcoming with my willingness to participate."
Presidential ElectionCNN

Joe Biden doesn't want to meet the press

(CNN) — Joe Biden has been president of the United States for 138 days. And in that time, he has held a total of ONE formal news conference. Asked about that paucity of pressers -- ahem! -- on Sunday by CNN's Brian Stelter, White House press secretary Jen Psaki replied that Biden "takes questions several times a week."