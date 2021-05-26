MILAN — Rita A. (Schaffer) Hauler, 88, Milan, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening surrounded by her family, May 25, 2021, at Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Rita was born December 14, 1932, in Monroeville to the late Herbert and Agnes (Roeser) Schaffer. She married her beloved husband, Paul, in 1952 and was a family oriented, progressive woman. She worked most of her career at Norwalk Furniture, as a hair-dresser, as a dog-groomer, and at Berry’s Restaurant. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and loved honky tonk music, dancing, and going on family excursions. She was the family matriarch that helped raise three generations, and was a role model and friend to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.