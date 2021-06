Stevens County Fire District 1 released a statement on the crash that killed three people and sent two firefighters to the hospital. “We are deeply saddened by today’s tragic collision; we are a part of this community, and our hearts are with the families and friends of those who have died,” Chief Mike Bucy said. “I am thankful for the assistance of the Washington State Patrol, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, and the many community partners who have assisted with the response.”