DELAWARE- In 2019, over 92% of Delawareans wore seat belts and now the Delaware Office of Highway Safety is trying to show the others that did not how buckling up saves lives. It is a decision that can be life altering in an instant. The Click It Or Ticket campaign is being used to educate people about why wearing a seat belt is so important. This year, it is expanding to multiple social networks where people can spread awareness and win prizes.