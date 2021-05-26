David Hammons’ Faxes From The Future

“David Hammons: Body Prints, 1968–1979” began with the artist at work. The entrance to the exhibition at the Drawing Center was lined with photographs of Hammons, taken by Bruce W. Talamon in 1974 and 1977, at the studios in South Los Angeles where Hammons started his career. In the photographs that document his singular printmaking process, Hammons is shirtless and slicked with margarine, crouching to consider white sheets of paper before pressing one part of his body down on the paper at a precise angle, his other limbs flung wide. Once christened with a sprinkle of powdered pigment, these grease marks would reveal shockingly intricate figurative impressions, which Hammons then arranged into scenes of play, prayer, and, often, political reflection. These works, thirty-two of which were presented at the Drawing Center, are expansive and abstracted riffs on Black living that revel in their emotional ambiguity.