David Hammons’ Faxes From The Future

By Shana Nys Dambrot
Village Voice
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, May 10, 2021, a small audience entered the central courtyard at Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles at around dusk. Folding chairs were arrayed in pairs and singles across the yard, and a fractal drift of plain white sheets of paper peppered the ground. They were all blank. A piano waited flanked by concert screens as the sky slowly darkened and leaned into its few chilly stars. A gentle wind kicked up. This was the setting for a unique collaboration across disciplines, mediums, continents, decades, and even, in a way, the afterlife.

Person
Myra Melford
Person
Ornette Coleman
Person
David Hammons
