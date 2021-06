Alongside the BMW iX xDrive50 in Los Angeles, we also had the chance to see the all-new BMW i4 40, the entry-level version of BMW’s new electric sedan. While the more powerful, sportier looking i4 M50 is the sexier car and the one we’d normally prefer to see, having the i4 40 on hand was actually a good thing. Most customers aren’t going to buy the M50 and, instead, will opt for the less expensive model. So being around it gave us an opportunity to get acquainted with the volume seller.