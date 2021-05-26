Cancel
Chillicothe, OH

Get free Tecumseh tickets from the Guardian

By The Guardian
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Guardian is giving away free tickets to see Chillicothe’s own Tecumseh, including VIP packages!. Witness the epic life story of the legendary Shawnee leader as he struggles to defend his sacred homelands in the Ohio country during the late 1700’s. In order to be entered in to win your set of free tickets, you simply must submit a photo in the Guardian’s “Outdoor Family Fun!” photo contest. In the contest, share your best outdoor photo of your family having fun. That’s it! Once you’ve entered, ask your family and friends to vote for your photo. The photos that receive the most votes will be the winners!

sciotovalleyguardian.com
