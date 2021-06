Early voting in Vidor’s runoff election for mayor gets underway at the Raymond Gould Community Center Tuesday, June 1. Early voting will be conducted each workday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. June 1, through June 8 and includes two twelve-hour days, both Tuesdays, June 1 and June 8 when polls will be open between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Raymond Gould Community…