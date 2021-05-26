Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Happening With Sam Raimi & More For New Line; Alyssa Sutherland & Lily Sullivan To Star

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
 12 days ago

New Line has made it official that a sequel to the The Evil Dead is in the works for WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max. The film, Evil Dead Rise, will be directed and written by Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin and star Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan. The original 1981 pic’s...

deadline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alyssa Sutherland
Person
Bruce Campbell
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Fede Álvarez
Person
Robert Tapert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Evil Dead#Film Star#Irish#Sutherland Lrb Tv#The Mist#Sullivan Lrb Picnic#Army Of Darkness#Tristar#New Line Cinema#Canal Plus#Vikings#Star Alyssa Sutherland#Evil Forces#Director Lee Cronin#Horror#Producer#Flesh Possessing Demons#Sisters#Ireland#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 Is Hiding an Avengers Easter Egg and Nod to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

Eagle-eyed viewers have already spotted not one, but two exciting teases in one split-second scene from the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer, hinting at both Sam Raimi's Spider-Man and the Avengers in one fell swoop. The recent footage may only be a couple of minutes long, but it is already so chock-full of Easter eggs and teases that fans do not know what to do with themselves. Other than head to the internet to speculate and celebrate, of course.
MoviesMovieWeb

Venom 2 Is Set in Its Own World But Has Links to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

A Spider-Man Easter egg in the Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer has had some Marvel fans suspecting a crossover, but director Andy Serkis says this isn't the case. In the new trailer, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) can be seen reading the Daily Bugle, the newspaper Peter Parker works for as a photographer. The logo is remarkably similar to the stylings the paper had in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies, and naturally, many were speculating over what this could mean.
Violent Crimespunchdrunkcritics.com

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Returns Home To New Line, Eyes June Start For Shooting

It’s been almost a year since we first brought news of the next installment in the Evil Dead franchise, then titled Evil Dead Now. Confirmation has come out today that the upcoming film, now called Evil Dead Rise, is a lot closer then we thought. It’s been reported that the film has returned to the studio that originally brought it to wide audiences, New Line Cinema…the OG small budget horror movie house. Moreover, it will debut on HBOMax, though it’s unclear if joint release is in it’s future. Lee Cronin, Sam Rami’s handpicked director to move the franchise forward, will be steering the ship into uncharted waters, moving the story into the city. Evil Dead has always been a cabin in the woods franchise, or, I guess sometimes Castle in the woods if we’re including Army of Darkness but, in an article from TheHollywoodReporter it sounds like we’re heading for much different ground:
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Evil Dead Rise Is Heading Straight To HBO Max

The new Evil Dead film, Evil Dead Rise, will head straight to HBO Max. Franchise creator Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell will executive produce, with Lee Cronin directing. Campbell will not be appearing in the film, according to the Variety article that broke the HOB Max news. "The next chapter in the saga builds off the original trilogy rather than the 2013 reboot. Evil Dead Rise moves the action out of the woods and into the city. The twisted tale centers on two estranged sisters, portrayed by Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."
MoviesIGN

Evil Dead Rise Skips Theaters for Streaming

Evil Dead Rise, the upcoming movie in the long-running horror franchise, is skipping movie theaters entirely for a launch on streaming services. Evil Dead Rise will premiere on HBO Max in the US, Canal Plus in the UK, and Metropolitan in France, according to an article in Variety published on Wednesday.
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

Sam Raimi And Bruce Campbell’s Evil Dead Rise Lands On HBO Max

Evil Dead Rise, the sequel to the 1981 horror classic, produced by Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell, has found a home on HBO Max. Directed by The hole in the ground Lee Cronin, executive producer Bruce Campbell had already revealed that shooting would start sometime later this year in New Zealand, with his iconic role of Ash giving way to a female lead in evil dead rises, but now we have some more details about where and for whom the Necronomicon will unleash hell.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS: 8 Huge Rumors You Need To Know About - SPOILERS

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to be released in theaters on March 22, 2022, and it's fair to say that the sequel can't get here soon enough. The movie is set to put Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch front and centre, while also taking the Sorcerer Supreme on a trip through the Marvel Multiverse...we think. Very little has been revealed about what Marvel Studios and Sam Raimi has planned, but there have been some huge rumours doing the rounds online ever since cameras started rolling.
Movies411mania.com

Evil Dead Rise Officially Announced, Will Bow on HBO Max

The next chapter of the Evil Dead franchise is official in Evil Dead Rise, which will debut on HBO Max. New Line Cinema and Sam Raimi have announced that they’re teaming up for the fifth installment of the franchise, which is currently under development and will arrive on the WarnerMedia streaming service. The film is set to film in New Zealand and is being executive produced by Raimi and Bruce Campbell. Campbell previously revealed, the film will be a modern-day urban film.
Movies/Film

Sam Raimi-Produced ’65’ Starring Adam Driver Gets a 2022 Release Date

Adam Driver is going to be all over our screens next year. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor remains supremely busy, with projects lined up with Noah Baumbach, Ridley Scott, and more. And one of his many films, a sci-fi thriller titled 65 from the writers of A Quiet Place, is set to come out next summer.
MoviesPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Sam Raimi Is Producing a New ‘Evil Dead’ Movie

The Evil Dead rise again. For the fifth time, an Evil Dead movie is in the works. This one is titled Evil Dead Rise and will premiere on HBO Max in the future. Series’ creator Sam Raimi will produce the film, along with his longtime partner Robert Tapert and the franchise’s original star, Bruce Campbell. Lee Cronin is directing the film, which will supposedly reset the saga from a remote cabin in the woods to an urban locale.
MoviesSuperHeroHype

New Evil Dead Movie, Evil Dead Rise, Is Coming To HBO Max

New Evil Dead Movie, Evil Dead Rise, Is Coming To HBO Max. The Evil Dead will rise again, but not necessarily on the big screen. Via Deadline, the previously announced sequel, Evil Dead Rise, is going forward at New Line Cinema as a HBO Max original film. Evil Dead director, Sam Raimi, and Bruce Campbell will executive produce the project. However, Campbell will not reprise his role as Ash Williams. Campbell retired from the role after Ash vs. Evil Dead was cancelled by STARZ.