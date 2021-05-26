REVIEW: Tabula Rasa in MADE IN KOREA #1

The localisation of Sailor Moon has always been a complicated situation, as this recent fantastic article over at ANN describes so accurately, both the passion and frustrations in seeing a beloved property treated in the unique way that only Sailor Moon has been. However, it has somehow been more of an issue for the United Kingdom; the original and infamous DiC dub of Sailor Moon had its debut on UK televisions back in 1999, where it bounced around from Fox Kids UK to ITV/GMTV, with only the first two seasons being aired before it was taken off the network. The series was released on VHS and DVD via MVM; however because it was the DiC cut only, it did not sell well and nearly bankrupted the company. Since then, aside from a brief blip of Crystal episodes on Crunchyroll, and the Japanese YouTube channel showing the original episodes for free during the pandemic but no language options, the UK has sorely been lacking in uncut Sailor Moon content. We have merchandise sold here, and we can grab the gorgeous special editions of the manga from Kodansha Comics, but the anime itself has never been made commercially available – until Netflix made a surprise announcement. Not only did they secure the rights to the two Eternal Movies that came out earlier this year in Japan, but they also made them available across the globe. As a long-term Moonie, I was very happy to see this news, and did not hesitate to check it out on launch day, despite my mixed feelings on the Crystal series as a whole. But how do the movies hold up?