Artful.TV: Episode 10: Amy Kohl

Beth & Amy by Virginia Kantra: The modern retake on Little Women and the second novel in the March Sisters. Series, explores the lives and struggles of younger siblings Beth and Amy, who have grown up in their older sisters’ shadows. Both girls return home for older sister Jo’s wedding; Beth leaving her boyfriend Colt on tour having vomited on stage after being struck with stage fright, and Amy leaving her successful business in the hands of others, nervous about seeing lifetime crush Trey again. Naturally, both are overjoyed to be returning home despite their successes elsewhere and it isn’t until things heat up that their childhood insecurities play a huge hand in shaping the drama that unfolds.