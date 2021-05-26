Artful.TV: Episode 10: Amy Kohl

Amy Poehler is one of Hollywood’s most versatile and sought-after talents with credits including that of actress, writer, executive producer, and bestselling author. Perhaps best known for her starring role on the Emmy-nominated NBC comedy series Parks and Recreation, Amy currently serves as co-creator, executive producer, and the lead voice of FOX’s animated series Duncanville and appears as co-host (alongside Nick Offerman) and executive producer of the hit crafting competition series Making It. She can also be seen in her newest feature film Netflix’s Moxie in which she stars and directs.