Artful.TV: Episode 10: Amy Kohl

cmac.tv
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleDescriptionAmy Kohl is a local sculptor that has worked with the Sorensen Studios and teaches art at Fresno High School. Her work includes metal, stone, wood and found articles. Length0:28:47. CategoryArts/Culture.

cmac.tv
#Art#Fresno High School#The Sorensen Studios
