Feature Photo: MTA seniors recognized at final home baseball game

By IrregStaff
theirregular.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMt. Abram’s senior baseball players were celebrated before the start of the last regular season home game Monday afternoon. Mt. Abram’s Athletic Director, Kristina Stevens, noted that the four graduating players combined had played every position on the field in their high school career. She added, not only are they talented athletes, they are fun to be around. The seniors are, front from left: Ben DeBiase, Gabe Emery, Kenyon Pillsbury and Hunter Warren. In the back row are parents, from left: Andrea and John DeBiase, Rod Emery, Jeff and Rebecca Pillsbury, Becky and Jamie Phelps and Mike Warren. Jeff Pillsbury and Jamie Phelps are also the Coaches for Mt. Abram Baseball. The baseball team have had a stellar season and currently leads the Mountain Valley Conference with a record of 12-3-0. Playoff schedules will be announced in early June shortly after regular season games wrap up. (Heidi Murphy photo)

