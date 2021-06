Although the 2021 legislative session felt like one of the longest to date, it ushered in tremendous progress for kids and families in Colorado. This session not only forced many to recognize the numerous cracks in our society exposed by the pandemic, it also led to the start of removing the many barriers that created those systemic issues in the first place. The Colorado Children’s Campaign saw a number of legislative wins across the health, early childhood, and K-12 front—but there is still so much more to be done. As we move toward post-pandemic recovery, we are excited to continue our work in realizing every chance for every child in Colorado.