'A Quiet Place Part II' a satisfying sequel

This sequel was released in theaters on May 28 in time for Memorial Day weekend and it might be the film of the summer to nudge the floodgates of audiences open again. A Quiet Place Part II picks up immediately where the first film ends with the nuclear family, led by a determined Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns, 2018), forced to leave their farmhouse venturing barefoot into an unknown world meeting other people who are dangerous or begrudgingly helpful. Other film critics have written their reviews of this film saying things like, "nerve-shredding," "inspired," and "an astonishing sequel." I don't think I would go that far. But A Quiet Place Part II still captures the thrilling intensity of the first film from 2018, and even more importantly, it manages to maintain the intensity and suspense from beginning to end.