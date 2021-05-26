Caught on camera: Wayward cougar leads Ephrata officers on police chase

EPHRATA, Wash. — A wayward cougar led police on a chase through an Ephrata neighborhood Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of D Street Southwest after a neighbor said a cougar jumped a fence and went into their backyard.

An officer’s dash cam captured the chase as the cougar sprinted down a road.

The spooked cougar entered someone’s home, where Department of Fish and Wildlife officers shot it with tranquilizer darts. The big cat ended up in the home’s kitchen sink.

Fish and Wildlife officers took the 150-pound male to a wildlife area to be relocated.

