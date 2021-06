Monty Taff of Ivanhoe, Calif., passed away on Monday, May 10, 2021 in Ivanhoe. He was 48 years old. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the Bridge Church in Exeter, Calif., located at (The First Presbyterian Church) 200 South E Street, Exeter, CA 93221 with a reception to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansmillerguinnchapel.com. Services entrusted to Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.