OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA will host a golf tournament fundraiser on May 22 at Stone Creek Golf Club, 229 State Route 104A. The event will benefit the Oswego YMCA’s mission to enable children to realize their potential, prepare youth for life, offer ways for families to have fun together, help seniors stay fit and connected through group exercise classes and empower people to be healthier in spirt, mind and body through the many programs, services and initiatives offered.