Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Microsoft : Job website ZipRecruiter valued at $2.7 billion in NYSE debut

marketscreener.com
 13 days ago

May 26 (Reuters) - Online job marketplace ZipRecruiter Inc was valued at $2.7 billion in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday after shares jumped more than 10%, reflecting investor optimism over job growth as the U.S. economy hums along. The company's stock opened at $20, up...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Corp#Ipo#Microsoft Investors#Investment Companies#Linkedin#Reuters#Ziprecruiter Inc#Ivp#Americans#Santa Monica#U S Job Growth#Second Quarter Revenue#Market#Online Marketplace#Job Listings#Strong Job Growth#Venture#Stocks#Bengaluru
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Apple, Tesla boost Nasdaq; Inflation in focus

(Reuters) - Apple was the top boost to the Nasdaq on Tuesday after a report said it was in talks with battery suppliers over its electric vehicle, while the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes were muted as investors awaited key inflation data this week. Shares of the iPhone...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Zhangmen Education Inc. (ZME) Prices 3.623M ADS IPO at $11.50/Sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME), a leading online education company in China focused on providing personalized online courses to K-12 students, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 3,623,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at US$11.50 per ADS, for a total offering size of US$41.7 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. Each ADS represents nine Class A ordinary shares of the Company. The ADSs have been approved for listing and are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol "ZME." The offering is expected to close on June 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MarketsPosted by
Daily Herald

US Concrete, Moderna rise; Autodesk, Nucor fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. U.S. Concrete Inc., up $16.73 to $73.87. The construction materials company is being bought by Vulcan Materials for $1.29 billion. Autodesk Inc., down $5.89 to $278.89. The design software company is pursuing a buyout of Altium. QTS...
Business740thefan.com

Berkshire leads $750 million Nubank funding round, values it at $30 billion

(Reuters) -Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested $500 million in Brazil’s Nubank, giving the fast-growing fintech a big vote of confidence as it seeks to widen its footprint across Latin America. Nubank, best known as a credit card issuer, also said it raised an additional $250 million from a series of...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Mark Cuban-backed bank startup valued at $4 billion in SPAC deal

Dave, a banking startup that’s been backed by investors including Mark Cuban and Capital One Financial, agreed to go public in a deal with a blank-check firm that values the company at $4 billion. Dave also secured a private placement, alongside the transaction with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, of...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Zhangmen Education IPO prices, valuing the company at about $1.8 billion

Zhangmen Education Inc. is set to go public Tuesday, as the China-based online education company's initial public offering priced overnight to value the company at about $1.8 billion. The IPO priced at $11.50 per American depositary share (ADS), within the expected pricing range of between $11 and $13 per ADS. The company sold 3.62 million ADS in the IPO to raise $41.7 million. Each ADS represented nine ordinary shares, and the company has a total of 1.42 billion ordinary shares outstanding, including 1.22 billion Class A ordinary shares. The stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ZME." Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse were the joint book-running managers. The company recorded a net loss of RMB1.01 billion ($154.5 million) on revenue of RMB4.02 billion ($613.3 million) in 2020, after a loss of RMB1.50 billion on revenue of RMB2.67 billion in 2019. The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.4% over the past three months, iShares MSCI China ETF has edged up 0.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 10.6%.
BusinessAxios

Morning Consult valued at over $1 billion following new funding round

Morning Consult, the Washington, D.C.-based research and polling firm, has raised a $60 million Series B round that values the company at over $1 billion. Why it matters: It's a rare tech success story coming out of D.C. "We took a very different approach to building the tech first," says...
EconomyUS News and World Report

ID Verification Startup Trulioo Raises $394 Million, Valued at $1.75 Billion

(Reuters) - Trulioo, a Canadian-based startup that provides electronic identity and address verification globally, said on Monday it raised $394 million in a funding round led by venture capital firm TCV and that it is now valued at $1.75 billion. The mega funding round comes as the pandemic accelerated the...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Blackstone to take QTS Realty Trust private in $10 billion deal

(Reuters) - Investment firm Blackstone Group Inc said on Monday it would take data center operator QTS Realty Trust Inc private in an all-cash deal worth about $10 billion. Blackstone Funds, the buyout firm's infrastructure unit along with its non-traded real-estate income trust and other long-term perpetual capital vehicles, will pay $78 per share, which represents a premium of about 21% to QTS' closing price on Friday.
Businessrock947.com

ASX-listed Altium rejects $3.9 billion buyout offer from U.S. peer Autodesk

(Reuters) -Australia-listed software maker Altium Ltd on Monday rejected a buyout proposal from American peer Autodesk Inc that valued the company at A$5.05 billion ($3.91 billion), saying it “significantly undervalued” its prospects. The U.S. firm, which makes architecture designing software AutoCAD, offered Altium A$38.50 for each share, a 41.5% premium...
StocksStreetInsider.com

InvestorNewsBreaks "“ Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Growth Analyzed in Simply Wall Report

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), a technology company focused on commercial and industrial applications, offers a wide variety of software solutions such as Office 365, Azure, Microsoft Teams, Dynamics 365, Linkedin and Windows 10. The company also provides platforms for developers via Visual Studio Code and Github; other segments of Microsoft include its Xbox devices and games division. A recent Simply Wall report on the company notes that although it may seem as if there is not a lot of opportunity for Microsoft to expand, in actuality a combination of savvy management decisions and projects in high-barrier-to-entry industries could provide even more growth for the global leaders. In fact, the articles notes that Microsoft is forecast to grow revenue 11.7% annually. The report points to current projects in expansion that include Microsoft Azure, which has servers currently expanding into China, Indonesia, and Malaysia; Microsoft Office, which is providing stabilizing revenues from essential business tools; MS Teams, which has 145 million monthly active users and is a growing business, education and conferring app; and LinkedIn, a well-positioned social network with long-term committed users. In addition, the article pointed out sectors where Microsoft may be positioned itself to serve, including healthcare and operations enhancement via machine learning.
Businesskfgo.com

Microsoft wins U.S. antitrust okay for $16 billion purchase of Nuance

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Microsoft Corp has won U.S. antitrust approval for its deal to buy artificial intelligence and speech technology company Nuance Communications Inc, according to a filing made by Nuance to the government. The $16 billion deal, which was announced in April, came after the companies partnered in 2019...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Amazon, Microsoft, Google pursue $1 billion cloud deal with Boeing - The Information

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc's Google are all involved in a bidding process to provide cloud services to planemaker Boeing, the Information reported on Thursday. The multi-year deal is expected to be worth at least $1 billion over several years, the report said https://www.theinformation.com/articles/amazon-microsoft-and-google-pursue-1-billion-cloud-deal-with-boeing, citing people familiar...
Businesswinbuzzer.com

Microsoft Shell Subsidiary Accused of Avoiding Taxes on $315 Billion Profit

If you want to make a profit in the tech industry, you must make a great product like an iPhone or Google Search, and then find ways to not pay your taxes. If you are Microsoft, you can corner the enterprise market, grow cloud services… and not pay your taxes. And that’s what it seems Microsoft has been doing with $315 billion of profit it moved through Bermuda.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

BigBear.ai to go public via merger valued at $1.6 billion with SPAC GigCapital4

BigBear.ai is set to go public after the Maryland-based data analytics company announced Friday an agreement to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GigCapital4 Inc. in a deal that values BigBear.ai at $1.57 billion. The deal is expected to provide BigBear.ai with about $330 million in cash after closing. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021, the combined company will be named BigBear.ai and the stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq. BigBear.ai recorded $140 million in revenue in 2020. "In GigCapital4, we found a like-minded strategic partner that shares our vision for the future of data-driven decision dominance, and this business combination will help us drive growth as a public company," said BigBear.ai Chief Executive Dr. Reggie Brothers. GigCapital4's stock was down 0.2% prior to a trading halt for news. The stock is expected to resume trading at 11:15 a.m. Eastern. Prior to the halt, the stock was little changed since it closed at $9.68 on its first day of trading on April 1. Over the same time, the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 3.6% and the S&P 500 has gained 5.0%.
Businessmystartupworld.com

Urban Company values at $2.1 billion with Series F funding of $255 million

Urban Company has raised Series F funding of USD 255 million led by Prosus Ventures, Dragoneer and Wellington Management, with participation from Vy Capital, Tiger Global and Steadview. With this latest investment, Urban Company is now valued at $2.1 billion. Urban Company will utilise the new investment towards innovation, training,...
StocksUS News and World Report

Uruguay's DLocal Valued at Nearly $9 Billion in Nasdaq Debut

(Reuters) -Shares of DLocal Ltd jumped nearly 48% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the Uruguayan cross-border payments firm a market capitalization of about $9 billion. The company's stock opened at $31, compared with the initial public offering price (IPO) of $21. DLocal sold 29.4 million shares in its...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

KKR To Make Investment In Cegid Valuing The Company At €5.5 Billion

Cegid, a leading provider of business management software solutions, and KKR, a leading global investment firm and one of the world's leading technology and software investors, today announced that KKR will acquire a minority stake in the company at an Enterprise Value of €5.5 Billion. Silver Lake, a global leader in technology investing, will remain the majority shareholder and is committed to continuing to support Cegid's growth strategy driven by the management team over the several coming years, in partnership with KKR and existing shareholder AltaOne.