Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Why summer school in California will prioritize fun and reconnecting students

By Edsource
Fort Bragg Advocate-News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerced County Office of Education students will hike through a wildlife preserve, fish in the Merced River and take sailing lessons from a local yacht club as part of this year’s summer school program. Elk Grove Unified students have the option to learn to act, sing or perform slam poetry. San Francisco students can take archery at a local park or classes in a high-rise downtown building that is usually home to tech workers.

www.advocate-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
Merced County, CA
Elk Grove, CA
Education
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
Elk Grove, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Elk Grove, CA
Merced County, CA
Education
Local
California Government
Merced County, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Beutner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Areas#School Districts#High School Students#School Education#Community Schools#Community Education#Elk Grove Unified#Los Angeles Unified#Department Of Children#Academic Summer Classes#Elementary Students#Summer Programs#Younger Students#School Staff#Low Income Students#San Francisco Students#Summer School Offerings#Special Education Program#Academic Classes#Community Based Educators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
San Francisco, CADaily Democrat

Summer school plans hinge on teacher energy

California school districts have big plans for summer school this year. There are millions of dollars in federal and state money to spend on robust summer programs that meet students’ academic and social and emotional needs, but district officials are scrambling to find enough teachers to fill classrooms. After months...
California StatePosted by
Mark-John Clifford

The mask dilemma for California

On Thursday, May 13, 2021, the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated were no longer required to wear masks outside or in specific enclosed venues. "People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday."
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Examiner

SFUSD salutes classified workers

Earlier this month we celebrated all the teachers whose resilience and creativity has helped our children and youth stay connected and learning throughout the pandemic. This week I want to celebrate more people who are essential to making our schools work for kids –– school secretaries, custodians, security guards, cafeteria workers and teaching assistants, to name just a few.
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateSFist

California to Keep Indoor Mask Mandate In Place Until June 15

You may now be allowed to remove your facial covering inside a Trader Joe's or Starbucks if you cross the border into Nevada. But in California for the next four weeks, masks are still going to be mandatory for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in most indoor settings, on public transit, etc.
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
Antioch, CAContra Costa Herald

Director, producer Joey Travolta brings unique film crew to Antioch to shoot video for biennial veterans event

“Music Heals” for Stand Down on the Delta to be held Sept. 10-13 at Contra Costa Event Park. Director and producer Joey Travolta brought one of his unique film crews to Antioch on Saturday, May 15 to shoot a promotional video for this year’s Stand Down on the Delta, the biennial event for veterans. The video, entitled “Music Heals” focuses on the bands that will be playing at this year’s four-day event, Sept. 10-13 at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) in Antioch, according to J.R. Wilson, president of both Delta Veterans Group (DVG) and Stand Down on the Delta.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Ingleside Neighborhood Cleanup

Help us cleanup the Ingleside Neighborhood. Meeting point is Unity Plaza (next to Philz Coffee – 1110 Ocean Ave). All supplies provided. Sign up on this Contact Form (https://forms.gle/TdSM6vANtyB1KwRMA) or email info@refuserefusesf.org with event name. Disclaimer: Please double check event information with the event organizer as events can be canceled,...