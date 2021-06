NEW BRITAIN – Hartford HealthCare is closing some of its mega vaccination clinics throughout the state, including the 1 Liberty Square location. “It’s a part of an overall repositioning of our vaccine strategy in terms of what we need to do to continue to vaccinate the residual folks that haven’t already stepped up to get their vaccine,” said James Cardon, chief clinical integration officer. “What we have seen is plenty of supply and a decrease in demand, which is a great place to be for us given where we were.”