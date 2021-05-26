Jason Kroll

After a short battle, Jason “Big Daddy” Kroll, went to his final resting place on May 24, 2021. He is survived by his wife Victoria Kroll of 7 years, and their 8 children: Maykayla, Shayna, Matthew, Laela, Linley, Alana, Ellie, and Ryan. Jason also leaves behind his parents: Rod and Sylvia Kroll; bonus parents: Valerie (Randy) Westfall, and Buddy Cook; siblings: Robert (Tanya) Cook, and Valarie Westfall; nieces and nephews: Kortney (Jevin Hauke) Paris, Shelby Cook, Brody Cook, and Bentley Hauke; grandparents: Shirley (Roger VanEren) Earick, and June Pelton; aunts and uncles: Ila Davis, Ruth Reynolds, Sue (Howard) Coleman, Jay (Sherry) Pelton, Jeff Kroll, Tye Kroll; and numerous cousins. On top of his family, he leaves behind a large fire and EMS family; special friends, Aaron (Tricia) Kennedy, Angie Miller, Jason (Amy) Allie and too many more to name. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clarence Pelton, Jess Kroll, and Dorothy Kroll; aunts and uncles, Mike Kroll, Mary Echelbarger, Clark Reynolds, and Joe Davis; a cousin Tracy Moore, and special friend Cody King.