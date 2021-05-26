The Board of Directors and administrative staff of the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation congratulate the winners of the 2021 County Finals of the 117th Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest in Reading and Declamation. On Sunday, April 25, 2021, students who had previously won first place at the various local level competitions held at each of the five Orange County public high schools competed in the categories of Declamation and Interpretive Reading at the County Finals held at the Lutcher Theater. This year’s Contest had adjustments due to COVID-19, so the Contestants were recorded on stage and separate judging took place on Saturday, May 1.