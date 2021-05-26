Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vidor, TX

Rotary

thevidorian.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent of the Month Vidor Rotary Club's May Students of the Month were Stephen Malmberg, Mea Clubreth, Kaelee McCoy, and Lane Copeland. They are pictured with Rotary District 5910 Governor Becky Mason and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jay Killgo. Speakers Speakers at the Vidor Rotary Club's May 24 meeting were Tim Andrews, Assistant Governor, and Becky Mason, Governor.

www.thevidorian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Vidor, TX
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assistant Superintendent#The Vidor Rotary Club#Month Vidor Rotary Club#Speakers Speakers#Assistant Governor#Schools#Students
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
Related
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Orange Leader

Community Briefs 5.15.21

Send community events to news@orangeleader.com at least two weeks in advance. Events may be added to the Events Calendar at orangeleader.com. Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance and Texas AgriLife Extension Service in Orange County are partnering together to present a free Food Safety Conference 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Orange County Convention & Expo Center, 11475 FM 1442 in Orange. The event will offer Speakers, Continental Breakfast, Lunch, Door Prizes, Vendors as well as Hand’s On Activities, Round Table Talk, Active Shooter Scenarios, Rodent Control, Vent-a-hood Maintenance and Health Department Speakers. Food Handlers Course offered for $20 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Deadline to register July 10, 2020. To register go to: orange.agrilife.org and click on the Registrations link.
Plainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Orange County, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Free food safety conference to be held in Orange

The Orange County Environmental Health and Code Compliance Department is partnering with Texas AgriLife to host a free Food Safety Conference on Aug. 3 at the Orange County Convention and Expo Center. Registration for the free event is available at orange.agrilife.org at the registration link and ends on July 10.
Orange County, TXtherecordlive.com

County taps HOT fund for fishing tourney

Orange is set to host a couple hundred college bass fishing teams July 8-10 in the Texas B.A.S.S. Nation Sabine River fishing tournament. County Commissioners approved a $15,000 payment from the Hotel Occupancy Tax fund to pay the host fee. The tournament, based at Orange Boat Ramp, is a last-chance...
Texas Statethevidorian.com

$11.2 billion in new funding for Texas public schools

The Vidor ISD should soon see a one-time additional boost in funding after Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dade Phelan recently announced the release of $11.2 billion in new federal funds to help public schools address student learning loss and costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. These one-time funds are intended to support a comprehensive…
Vidor, TXthevidorian.com

Vidor mayor runoff election set for June 12

The Vidor municipal runoff election for mayor will be held June 12 at the Raymond Gould Community Center located at 385 Claiborne. Since no candidate garnered the 50 percent plus one vote need to win the race outright following the regular election that featured three candidates seeking the mayor position, the top two vote getters were thrown into a runoff election to select a winner. Slightly…
Orange County, TXOrange Leader

Stark Reading Contest winners announced

The Board of Directors and administrative staff of the Nelda C. and H.J. Lutcher Stark Foundation congratulate the winners of the 2021 County Finals of the 117th Miriam Lutcher Stark Contest in Reading and Declamation. On Sunday, April 25, 2021, students who had previously won first place at the various local level competitions held at each of the five Orange County public high schools competed in the categories of Declamation and Interpretive Reading at the County Finals held at the Lutcher Theater. This year’s Contest had adjustments due to COVID-19, so the Contestants were recorded on stage and separate judging took place on Saturday, May 1.