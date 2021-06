RENTON, WA - The Seahawks are entering the final day of rookie minicamp, where 31 young players have either gotten their first taste of the NFL or continue striving towards their dream of cracking a 53-man roster. Whatever the case may be, it shouldn't come as a surprise the team's first of a league-low three selections in the 2021 NFL Draft, receiver D'Wayne Eskridge, has been a standout among the group.