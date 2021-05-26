Cancel
Temasek-Backed Flywire Valued at $3.4 Billion in U.S. Market Debut

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 15 days ago

(Reuters) -Temasek Holdings-backed payments firm Flywire Corp was valued at $3.39 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, 239% higher from its valuation after a funding round in February last year, according to data from Pitchbook. The company's shares opened at $34 each, up from the initial public offering price...

Marketsspglobal.com

The Potential Value of U.S. Equity Allocation to Chinese Investors

This article is reprinted from the Indexology blog of S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Chinese financial market has continued to evolve and mature over the past decade. More and more domestic Chinese investors are starting to take note of investment opportunities from global markets. What are the potential benefits of allocating globally for Chinese investors? In this blog, we will use the CSI 300 Index as a proxy for the China A-shares equity market and the S&P 500® as a proxy for the U.S. equity market to illustrate that investing globally may provide diversification benefits and could improve risk-adjusted return.
Stocksinvesting.com

Goldman Sachs Stick to Their Buy Rating for United Parcel

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) analyst Jordan Alliger maintained a Buy rating on United Parcel on Wednesday, setting a price target of $232, which is approximately 15.39% above the present share price of $201.06. Alliger expects United Parcel to post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.50 for the second quarter of 2021.
Reuters

Israel's monday.com valued at nearly $7.6 bln in Nasdaq debut

June 10 (Reuters) - Shares of monday.com Ltd jumped nearly 12% in their U.S. stock market debut on Thursday, giving the Israeli work management company a market capitalization of about $7.6 billion. Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini GanguliEditing by Shinjini Ganguli.
Marketskfgo.com

TPG-backed LifeStance Health valued at more than $7 billion in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) – LifeStance Health Group Inc’s shares jumped over 11% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the therapy provider a market value of nearly $7.5 billion and underscoring demand for mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stock of the company, which is backed by an affiliate of buyout...
Financial ReportsBillboard

Believe Valued at $1.9B After Rocky Debut on Paris Exchange

The 1.6 billion valuation gives Believe a 3.6 ratio of enterprise value to 2020 revenue – well under Warner Music Group’s 4.8 based on Wednesday’s closing price. French digital music company Believe is valued at 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) after a bumpy first day of trading on the Euronext Paris stock exchange.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi reveals US$1.6 billion loss in IPO filing

(June 11): Chinese ride-hailing company Didi revealed a US$1.6 billion net loss for 2020 as it moves ahead with plans for a U.S. initial public offering. The company in its first public filing for the IPO listed the offering as US$100 million, a placeholder that will change when the company discloses terms for the share sale. Didi filed Thursday under the business name Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc., with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. leading the offering.
Businessfreightwaves.com

Breaking: Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi files for US IPO

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi has filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO) on either the Nasdaq or New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DIDI, the company said in a Form F-1. The form didn’t disclose the number of shares, value of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Payments startup Marqeta valued at over $17 billion in Nasdaq debut

(Reuters) -Shares of Marqeta Inc, which provides payments services to customers including Uber Technologies Inc and DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH), rose more than 20% in their Nasdaq debut, giving the firm a market capitalization of over $17.2 billion. The financial technology startup's stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday, compared with...
StocksNBC San Diego

Marqeta Closes Up 13%, Topping $16 Billion Market Cap in Wall Street Debut

Payment processing company Marqeta made its market debut Wednesday on the Nasdaq and is now trading under the ticker symbol “MQ.”. The company’s stock began trading at $32.50 apiece, higher than Tuesday’s IPO price of $27 apiece. Shares closed up 13% at $30.52 apiece, giving Marqeta a market cap of...
Marketsthemoneycloud.com

Payments processor Marqeta climbs after $1.23 billion IPO

Https://bankautomationnews.com/allposts/payments/payments-processor-marqeta-climbs-after-1-23-billion-ipo/. http://bankautomationnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/online-payments-pixabay.png?#. Marqeta Inc., an online card and payment processing company, rose as much as 21% in its trading debut after raising $1.23 billion in an initial public offering priced above a marketed range. Shares of the Oakland, California-based company were up 11.4% to $30.09 at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday in...
Marketscrunchbase.com

Card Issuer Marqeta Valued At More Than $17B in Nasdaq Debut

Shares of Marqeta, an Oakland-based modern card issuing platform, popped on the first day of trading Wednesday, closing at $30.52 per share, up 13 percent from opening price of $27. Marqeta is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MQ. Marqeta now has a market value of...
Marketscryptopotato.com

$157B Asset Manager Victory Capital Partnered with Nasdaq to Enter the Cryptocurrency Space

US-based asset management giant Victory Capital is the latest institution planning to get on board the cryptocurrency bandwagon. Victory Capital Holdings has outlined plans to enter the cryptocurrency market through its wholly-owned investment adviser, Victory Capital Management. To do so, the branch has partnered with Nasdaq and crypto-focused asset manager Hashdex.
Businesssrnnews.com

Marqeta prices IPO above range, valuing startup at $15 billion

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. payments startup Marqeta, which counts the likes of Uber and hedge fund Coatue among existing backers, on Tuesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) well above the target range to raise $1.2 billion, the company said in a statement. Marqeta sold 45.45 million shares at $27...
pymnts

Marqeta IPO Casts Spotlight On Interchange Fees, Reliance On Square

Marqeta, which is focused on helping client firms issue debit cards, went public on Wednesday (June 9). At this writing, the shares were at $27 on the NASDAQ, above the price range coming into the IPO of $20 to $24 a share. Fast-growing, digital-first/digital-only companies, especially in the payments space,...
Reuters

Saudi Aramco raises $6 billion with debut sukuk

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco locked in another $6 billion on Wednesday to help fund a large dividend as it returned to the international debt markets with its first U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk sale, a document showed. The debt issuance, which will help fund a $75 billion dividend...
MarketWatch

Zhangmen Education IPO prices, valuing the company at about $1.8 billion

Zhangmen Education Inc. is set to go public Tuesday, as the China-based online education company's initial public offering priced overnight to value the company at about $1.8 billion. The IPO priced at $11.50 per American depositary share (ADS), within the expected pricing range of between $11 and $13 per ADS. The company sold 3.62 million ADS in the IPO to raise $41.7 million. Each ADS represented nine ordinary shares, and the company has a total of 1.42 billion ordinary shares outstanding, including 1.22 billion Class A ordinary shares. The stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ZME." Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse were the joint book-running managers. The company recorded a net loss of RMB1.01 billion ($154.5 million) on revenue of RMB4.02 billion ($613.3 million) in 2020, after a loss of RMB1.50 billion on revenue of RMB2.67 billion in 2019. The company is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.4% over the past three months, iShares MSCI China ETF has edged up 0.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 10.6%.
Business740thefan.com

Berkshire leads $750 million Nubank funding round, values it at $30 billion

(Reuters) -Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested $500 million in Brazil’s Nubank, giving the fast-growing fintech a big vote of confidence as it seeks to widen its footprint across Latin America. Nubank, best known as a credit card issuer, also said it raised an additional $250 million from a series of...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Mark Cuban-backed bank startup valued at $4 billion in SPAC deal

Dave, a banking startup that’s been backed by investors including Mark Cuban and Capital One Financial, agreed to go public in a deal with a blank-check firm that values the company at $4 billion. Dave also secured a private placement, alongside the transaction with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, of...