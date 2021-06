We sit down with the incoming Dr. Lynne Richardson to discuss what brings her to the New Rochelle Christian school. Dr. Lynne Richardson will become the dean of LaPenta School of Business at Iona College next month. She joins Iona from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Va., where she has served as dean of the College of Business since 2011. In addition, Richardson also served as chief financial officer from 2017-18 at the request of the university’s president. Previously, she had been dean of the business schools at Mississippi State University and Ball State University.