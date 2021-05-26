It’s graduation season in Siskiyou County. Here’s what you need to know

Yreka, Calif., May 13, 2021—The Klamath National Forest has a new Forest Supervisor. Rachel Smith was selected as the new supervisor assuming the role that Patty Grantham has held since 2008. Grantham, who has been serving as the Acting National Fire Director for the Forest Service since June of 2020, will retire at the end of her assignment. “I am very excited to be a community member of northern California serving as the Forest Supervisor and partnering with Deputy Forest Supervisor Kris Sexton to co-lead the Klamath National Forest,” stated Smith. “I enjoyed my time in Yreka last fall as the Acting Forest Supervisor and look forward to continuing work with the amazing partners and people of Siskiyou County.” Smith grew up in the Pacific Northwest, in a family that loved the outdoors. She volunteered with Snohomish County Search and Rescue and was a firefighter with Tulalip Bay Fire in the Tulalip Bay Reservation as a teenager. During college, Smith worked as a Union Hotshot and then as a California Smokejumper out of Redding. After finishing school, she worked for The Nature Conservancy on their international Global Fire Initiative. Smith returned to the Forest Service after finishing a Ph.D. in Environmental Sciences, Policy and Management from UC Berkeley to lead the Wildland Fire Management Cohesive Strategy effort in the Southern Region, where she later worked as Deputy Regional Fire Director. In 2016, following time as a District Ranger in Texas, Smith accepted the position of Deputy Forest Supervisor on the Angeles National Forest. Smith had gained additional experience while serving as Acting Forest Supervisor for the Sequoia, Angeles, and Klamath National Forests.