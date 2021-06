One of the biggest advantages for the Buccaneers going into the 2021 NFL season is their remarkable depth. After returning all 22 (23 if you count their three wide receivers) of their starters from 2020, the Buccaneers are starting to become well-known for the star power at the top of their team. The likes of Tom Brady, Mike Evans, and Lavonte David are easy candidates to help the Bucs field the best starting lineup in the NFL, but their depth sets itself apart as well.