It’s a busy year for cicadas, but Missouri's big brood is snoozing until 2024

Ritter Hoy has been dreading this spring in Cincinnati for 10 years, ever since she moved to the midwest. But at least it was time to come up with a plan. As the temperatures started to climb last month, Hoy stocked up on groceries and filled her car with fuel. She bought two tennis rackets and three bottles of vodka. She had her backyard inspected for breaches. She even picked up pee pads for her Bernese mountain dog, in case she could not leave her house at all.