It’s a busy year for cicadas, but Missouri's big brood is snoozing until 2024
The signature cacophony of cicadas chittering will be heard this year, but not quite to the degree states to the east will be treated with. While Missouri may see straggler cicadas from other states, we won’t have the massive swarms of noisy insects because the state’s sleeping batch, referred to as Brood XIX, won’t emerge until 2024, said Francis Skalicky, media specialist with Missouri Department of Conservation.www.neoshodailynews.com