The most recent Steven Spielberg movie, Ready Player One, was a box office hit. The film was based on the book of the same name and was released with huge acclaim in 2018. Critics praised the constant pop culture references and feel of Spielbergian adventure films, and even won the Best Science Fiction gong at the Saturn Awards. It was also a financial success, reaching a whopping $ 582 million at the box office with a budget of $ 175 million. However, the book the movie was based on had no sequel, meaning Spielberg couldn’t do with the franchise after the curtains closed.