The Latest: Ex-Johnson aide blasts UK over COVID failures

By The Associated Press
 12 days ago

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief aide has lashed out at the government he once served, saying people died “in horrific circumstances” during the coronavirus pandemic because of its failed response. In televised testimony on Wednesday, Dominic Cummings claimed the government was slow and chaotic in its initial...

PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Cummings accuses Boris Johnson’s government of a ‘joke’ borders policy

Boris Johnson’s former chief adviser has taken another public swipe at the government, this time accusing it of a “joke” borders policy. As questions mount over the action taken to prevent the spread of a new strain of coronavirus first identified in India, Dominic Cummings accused ministers of developing policy based on “nonsense”.Labour have accused the government of a “catastrophic misstep” and of failing to halt travel from India sooner to limit a new more virulent variant of the disease.Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said the UK had borders “about as secure as a sieve” as he accused ministers...
Public Healthnwaonline.com

U.K. rushes testing to tackle variant before curbs eased

LONDON -- British health workers, aided by the army, distributed coronavirus tests door to door Saturday in two towns in northern England, seeking to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month. Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled...
WorldThe Guardian

The Guardian view on Covid ethics: easier to enter lockdown than leave it

The rollout of the vaccine in Britain has seemingly sprung the lock that kept the public indoors during the past pandemic year. For many this is a cause for celebration. Some may have paused, however, and wondered why many scientists appeared reluctant, as coronavirus restrictions eased, to take advantage of the new freedoms. For these experts, the risks are just not worth it. Indoor mixing, potentially with lots of different people, allows for circumstances fraught with danger in a viral pandemic.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Boris vows to deliver a million Covid jabs A DAY to fight Indian variant as it emerges No.10 failed to put country on red list even though arrivals had 50-TIMES the level of coronavirus infections as UK

Boris Johnson has today pledged to increase the speed of Britain's vaccine rollout to a million jabs a day in an attempt to beat the increasing prevalence of the Indian variant of the virus amid fears it could derail the country's exit from lockdown. Growing questions are also being asked...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson can’t keep making the same Covid mistakes – the risk of new variants isn’t going away

This has been a long Covid winter and all of us have been looking forward to tomorrow as things start to open up further. But that is why it is so frustrating that we now have a shadow cast over the latest lifting of restrictions by the spread of a new variant from India that the government could have avoided or slowed down. This wasn’t inevitable. Time and again we have seen similar mistakes and delays in acting on Covid-19 at the border. Lessons must be learned or it will happen all over again.India should have been added to the...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid infections rise by 8% in a week to 1,926 and daily deaths increase by two to four as Brits are warned to hug 'carefully' when Covid rules are eased tomorrow amid fears over surge in Indian variant cases

Britain has recorded four new daily Covid deaths and 1,926 cases today as Matt Hancock urged people to hug 'carefully' and get jabbed to prevent the new Indian strain spreading 'like wildfire'. The government's Covid dashboard showed there was an eight per cent increase in cases over last week, as...
Public HealthPosted by
AFP

Hugs and indoor pints on UK 'Freedom Monday' despite variant fears

From pints indoors to cinema screenings and hugs with loved ones, most of Britain saw a significant easing of coronavirus restrictions on Monday, despite new fears over a more transmissible Indian variant. Britain's next step to completely lift restrictions is due on June 21, but that is under threat because of rising cases of the coronavirus variant that first emerged in India.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

UK Covid-19 Restrictions Eased Despite Variant Concerns

Most of the UK takes a major step towards normality on Monday as coronavirus restrictions are eased, despite concerns over the spread of a more transmissible variant of the disease. Across England, Wales and most of Scotland, indoor hospitality in pubs, restaurants and caf?s returns and cinemas, museums and sports...
WorldThe Independent

Once again, Boris Johnson is playing catch-up when it comes to Covid-19

D — idBoris Johnson hesitate to prevent travel from India when he had the chance to delay the arrival of the Indian variant of Covid-19? The health secretary, Matt Hancock, dismisses that as “Captain Hindsight” speculation, which is not exactly a total refutation of the charge. The prime minister says...
TravelPosted by
Daily Mail

Matt Hancock defends timing of India travel restrictions as SAGE scientist says closing borders quicker would have slowed down spread of '50% more transmissible' variant and Yvette Cooper calls for holidays to be delayed

Matt Hancock today defended the timing of travel restrictions on India but dodged questions on whether the decision was linked to Downing Street's planned trade mission as Labour urged the Government to delay the resumption of global travel tomorrow amid concerns over a third virus surge. Critics have warned that...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Government failure on borders put UK at risk from Indian variant, says Labour

The risk of the Indian variant of Covid to the UK has been increased because of the government’s failure to “prioritise the protection of the borders” at a time when Boris Johnson was planning a trade trip to Delhi, a member of Keir Starmer’s frontbench has said.Shadow communities secretary Steve Reed told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday that Mr Johnson failed to put India on England’s travel “red list” along with neighbours Pakistan and Bangladesh early in April at a time when coronavirus was “running out of control in the whole of the sub-continent”.But health secretary Matt Hancock...
WorldTelegraph

Boris Johnson is not to blame for the spread of the Indian variant

How convenient it would be for opponents of the Prime Minister if there was truth in the narrative that he had shown a cavalier attitude towards Covid 19, ignoring and over-ruling the cautions of his expert advisers. It isn’t just Dominic Cummings who is trying to spin this tale. One current government insider was quoted anonymously on Sunday as saying: “It’s very clear that we should have closed the border to India earlier and that Boris did not do so because he didn’t want to offend Modi.” Typical of Labour’s response throughout the Covid crisis, the shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds jumped on the bandwagon, saying that the government should have closed down travel from India sooner. The message is: yes Boris deserves half a cheer for his vaccination programme, but look, here he is again riding roughshod over scientific evidence, and we are all now going to pay the price in more deaths and serious illness.