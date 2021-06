I can still remember my dad explaining what a Senko was to me when I started bass fishing as a little kid. At the time, I didn’t understand why we were using fake worms when we could just use real ones. My father told me that if I learn how to fish a Senko, I’ll know how to catch a bass anywhere I go. So I learned how to fish Senkos every way I possibly could, and the funny thing is, my dad was right. If you know how to fish a Senko—you can catch bass anywhere you go.