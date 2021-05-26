Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Year in Review: Elias Pettersson was trending upwards as a top scoring player in the NHL before he got hurt

By Faber
canucksarmy.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleIt was a tough year for Elias Pettersson, but when he was on the ice, he was looking deadlier than ever as the Canucks’ best scoring threat. Pettersson missed more than half the season this year. His wrist injury held him out of the lineup for the final 30 games of the season.

canucksarmy.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Jimmy Vesey
Person
Matthew Highmore
Person
Brock Boeser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expected Goals#Review#Winnipeg#Batchhockey#The Lotto Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
NHL
Country
Sweden
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Instagram
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Elias Pettersson expects to sign short-term deal with Cancuks

The Vancouver Canucks have more than $66.5M in cap hits committed to next season. Their two best players are still unsigned. Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes will both become restricted free agents this summer and will demand substantial raises off their entry-level contracts. Tuesday, agent J.P. Barry of CAA Sports spoke with Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic and CHEK TV, explaining that the two sides are exploring shorter-term deals with Pettersson:
NHLYardbarker

Canucks and Elias Pettersson Likely to Land on Short-Term Extension

The Vancouver Canucks could go a few different routes when it comes to getting a contract extension done for star forward Elias Pettersson. But, according to a recent report it sounds like the two sides will probably land on a shorter-term deal versus a long-term one. With a flat salary cap and seeing as the Canucks have more than $66.5 million in cap hits committed to next season, this makes sense for both sides.
NHLcanucksarmy.com

WWYDW: What contracts would you hand Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes?

Welcome back to WWYDW, the only hockey column on the internet to just be happy for Tyler Toffoli, ya know?. Speaking of offseason decisions, this is normally about the time whence we’d prepping for a slew of important summer dates: the Expansion Draft, the Entry Draft, and the start of the Free Agent Frenzy. But in a season unlike any other, all those events have been pushed back a month, leaving us with a relatively mundane June, Canucks-wise.
NHLBroad Street Hockey

The Flyers should take a crack at offer sheeting Elias Pettersson

The Flyers are on the hunt for an impactful star player, one who can become the centerpiece of this upcoming generation after the former crown jewels (Nolan Patrick, Ivan Provorov, and Carter Hart) all regressed this past year. In particular, the team has reason for concern at forward. Outside of single season performances from Travis Konecny, Oskar Lindblom, and Joel Farabee, the Orange & Black are devoid of young talent up front that looks remotely capable of supplanting the aging star trio of Giroux, Voracek, and Couturier. Recent reports have put the Flyers in play for Jack Eichel, but his enormous contract and coveted status across the league will likely impose a heavy toll on an already flimsy roster. There doesn’t seem to be a cost-efficient method of acquiring a stud player to lead the team into the next generation.
NHLhelloniceworld.com

Canucks: Alex Burrows back in Stanley Cup Final with his hometown Habs

‘I thought he might go the GM route and not coach right away, because he has three kids and it’s very demanding. But the sacrifice has already paid off for him and he’s in the final.’ — Canucks winger Antoine Roussel on Alex Burrows. Author of the article:. Ben Kuzma.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Canucks, Oilers, Sharks, Wild, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one Montreal Canadiens player has entered COVID Protocol. What’s the latest? Meanwhile, there are updates on some contract negotiations for the Vancouver Canucks, the Edmonton Oilers could be a team interested in talking to the Arizona Coyotes about Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and an NHL executive comments on the chances Evander Kane gets traded. Finally, which defenseman might teams be looking at if they miss out on acquiring Seth Jones?
NHLcanucksarmy.com

Why Nate Schmidt and Tyler Myers have the most concerning contracts on the Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks will have $10.875 million committed to Antoine Roussel, Jay Beagle, and Loui “elite AHLer” Eriksson for the 2021-22 season. That’s over 13% of the cap tied to two replacement level forwards and another who’ll potentially star for the Fraser Valley Voodoos. And it doesn’t even include Jake Virtanen’s $2.55 million deal, which will likely be bought out this summer.
NHLchatsports.com

Realistic Trade Packages for Matthew Tkachuk

TORONTO, ON - APRIL 13: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Calgary Flames waits for play to resume against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on April 13, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Flames defeated the Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
NHLNew York Post

NHL bettors can score with this Islanders-Lightning prop

The New York Islanders will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup semifinals for the second consecutive season, and once again the former are sizable underdogs. The Lightning defeated the Islanders in six games as -185 series favorites last summer in the Edmonton bubble, and this time they’re carrying even more chalk.
NHLAtlantic City Press

Flyers' Oskar Lindblom: 'I want to be the player I was before I got sick'

Philadelphia Flyers left winger Oskar Lindblom sounded appreciative and hopeful Wednesday morning. Appreciative that on Tuesday night he had won the Masterton Trophy for his perseverance and dedication to the sport. Hopeful that, as he approaches his second full season since recovering from a rare bone cancer, his game will...
NHLchatsports.com

2020-21 Season in Review: Marcus Pettersson

Born: May 8, 1996 (25 years old) Draft: 2014, Anaheim Ducks, 2nd round, 38th overall. 2020-21 Statistics: 47 games played — 2 goals, 7 assists, 9 points. Contract Status: Pettersson signed a five year extension in January 2020 and will be working on year two of that contract in 2021-22. The deal runs through the 2024-25 season and carried a $4,025,175 million cap hit. It’s believed Pettersson got this deal in part to “make him whole” after he accepted a contract carrying a $874,125 cap hit for 2019-20 to help solve the Pens’ salary cap squeeze of that season.
NHLnbcsportsedge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens for the Stanley Cup

The Stanley Cup Final begins on Monday when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens in Game 1 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCSN. Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out NBC Sports EDGE's Player News, and follow @NBCSEdgeHK and @CoreAbbott on Twitter. (4) MONTREAL CANADIENS VERSUS (3) TAMPA...
NHLYardbarker

Flyers Potentially Looking to Clear Our Voracek’s Salary via Trade

As per Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Philadelphia Flyers have big changes coming this offseason. One of the easier ways to make improvements is to have money to spend and to get money, you often need to move money. With that in mind, the future for a player like Jakub Voracek could be in question. He makes Seravalli’s No. 18 spot on his Top 20 trade names to watch list.
NHLreviewjournal.com

Golden Knights’ season ends with overtime loss in Montreal

Max Pacioretty was alone with the puck, in the arena where he spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL and served as the captain, staring at a net guarded by his former teammate. With a career-defining moment on his stick, the Golden Knights forward fired a shot that would have tied the Stanley Cup semifinal series and crushed the city of Montreal all at once.
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

2021 free-agent focus for the Calgary Flames

Free agency is now just a little more than a month away, and many teams are already looking ahead to when it opens up. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market in late July while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next summer will be more interesting for Calgary free agent-wise, but there’s still lots to do this time around.
NHLtrentonian.ca

Artturi Lehkonen's OT goal sends Canadiens into Stanley Cup final

The Canadiens are headed to the Stanley Cup final for the first time since 1993 after Artturi Lehkonen scored at 1:39 of overtime to give Montreal a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night at the Bell Centre. The win gave Montreal a 4-2 edge in the best-of-seven semifinal series.
NHLdobberhockey.com

Ramblings: Caufield’s Ceiling; Zegras’s Rookie Year; Bennett Next Season; Montreal Advances – June 25

Montreal and Vegas played a game that looked like most of the games this series: tight-checking, low-scoring, and on a knife's edge of mistakes. The Habs were able to hold on to a 2-1 lead for a large chunk of the night, but a third-period goal sent it to overtime again. Alec Martinez was able to pinch down low and slam home a rebound early in the final frame and that 2-2 score carried us to OT.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Lightning Have 3 Good Options if Kucherov Is Out for Game 7

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning were defeated by the New York Islanders by a score of 3-2 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinal. Scott Mayfield scored a goal midway through the third period to complete the Islanders’ comeback and force overtime. Just over a minute into the extra frame, Anthony Beauvillier scored to send the series back to Tampa for an elimination Game 7.