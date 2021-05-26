Little Forks Conservancy names new executive director
Elan Lipschitz has accepted the position of executive director at Little Forks Conservancy. He will adopt this role starting June 1. “I am extremely optimistic about the future of Little Forks Conservancy. Elans dedication to protecting mid-Michigan’s natural environments has resonated throughout the organization and community,” commented Little Forks board president Paddy Hobohm. “I am very excited to see where his leadership will take us.”www.ourmidland.com