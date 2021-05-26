Little Forks Conservancy names new executive director

The arts have always been an essential part of Trinity Villanueva’s life, even when they were much less accessible than she would have liked. Making arts experiences accessible and inclusive are key reasons that Villanueva, who was recently named as Public Art Reston’s executive director, is excited by her new position, which she officially began on April 26. “Art exists to uplift and connect individuals and communities,” says Villanueva, who regards the mission of Public Art Reston, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, as directly aligning with her own aspirations and values.