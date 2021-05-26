Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Get your messy trunk in order with this $22 car organizer

By Ana Suarez
Connecticut Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the trunk of your car looks like a closet exploded, it's time to actually sort through what you use and what you haven't touched in years. You can get everything in working order and actually make it look nice with a car trunk organizer. When I got my new car at the end of 2020, I vowed to not treat it poorly like all my previous cars. I got a small vacuum, cleaner actually meant for cars, microfiber towels, and a trunk organizer.

www.ctpost.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Organizer#Coupon#Amazon Com#Small Cars#Adjustable Straps#New Cars#Auto Trunk Organizers#Mesh Side Pockets#Microfiber Towels#Drive#Storage#Home#Sale#Working Order#Heavy Duty#Clip#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Cars
Related
ApparelPosted by
Reader's Digest

Where to Sell Old Clothes to Get the Most for Your Money

We’re willing to bet that your wardrobe is filled to the brim with garments and accessories you never wear. If that’s the case, it’s time to clean out your closet and get paid for your surplus stuff. The first step is to figure out if your threads are worth any money. Unfortunately, just because you dropped a lot of dough on something, it doesn’t mean it has a high resale value. “One person’s trash is not always another person’s treasure!” says celebrity stylist Jennifer Austin. Do some research to see if the item is something people are currently buying. To figure that out, go to a site or app, search for what you want to sell, and then filter results by items that have “sold.” You’ll be able to see if it’s in demand, as well as the going prices for it.
ShoppingCNN

Keep your bathroom counter tidy with these 20 organizers under $20

Cleaning and organizing are different jobs, but the two often go hand in hand, and for good reason: Organized spaces are simply easier to clean than ones cluttered with stuff everywhere. Nowhere is this more true than in the bathroom, where airborne particles of everything from hair spray to toilet...
Buying Carsitechpost.com

What to Do With Your Old Car

It's going to come to a stage in your life when you own an old car. This could be the car you currently drive, or one that has been collecting dust for a number of years. Either way, breakdowns and a bit of rust usually indicate that it's time to buy a new one. So, what are you going to do with the previous vehicle? There's a number of viable options available to you. Depending on your needs, desires, and capabilities, one option may suit you better than another. Not to mention the car might not be useless yet, and could still be used.
Arizona Statetheava.com

Sleeper Car & Mail Order Brides

Taking the train across country is a singular joy and I strongly recommend a berth in the sleeper car: There's that magic moment when you wake up in the middle of the night, the steel wheels rattling on the rails below your bed, and for half a second you can't place it, not sure where you are.
ShoppingPosted by
SPY

This Insulated Cooler Bag Holds 24 Cans, Has 15,000 Reviews and Is 62% Off Today

With the weather finally starting to heat up, this insulated cooler bag is just the thing you need to tote food, water, beer and more to the beach, pool or park. If you’re heading into the office, it can also double as an insulated lunch box. And at 62% off, this top-rated Amazon deal is almost too good to pass up, amounting to $24.70 in total savings.
Buying CarsCanyon News

Tips For Selling Your Car

UNITED STATES—What to do and what method suits you best when it’s time to sell your car. Selling your car can be equally as exciting as it can be upsetting. People often get attached to their vehicles; after all, a lot of time is spent with them through the course of a person’s life. It can be exciting too; however, it is usually the start of a new purchase and a necessary step before entering the market for a new vehicle or perhaps even a way to fund a great trip away. Either way, you want the process of selling your car to include the least amount of stress possible. You can do a number of things to smoothen out the process, including just identifying what the best method is for you.
AccidentsHartford Courant

How to get your car ready for a road trip

Whether you’re taking a family vacation, moving away or traveling for work, road tripping is an affordable way to cover a lot of ground and see some sights along the way. If you’re putting down a lot of miles, you want to make sure that your vehicle is in working order before heading out — the last thing you want is to break down in the middle of nowhere.
ShoppingPosted by
Simplemost

This Gigantic Fire Hydrant Sprinkler Is Just $30

If you’re old enough to remember when “playing in the sprinkler” just meant running through the sprinkler that also watered the lawn, get ready to be jealous of kids today. Sam’s Club is selling a massive Inflatable Fire Hydrant Sprinkler that stands over 6 feet tall. The sprinkler only requires...
ScienceRoad & Track

The Science of Losing Your Car Keys

There’s a 700-year-old Sufi story that goes something like this: A man is walking home late one night when he comes upon the spirit jester, Mullah Nasruddin, down on all fours under a streetlamp, patting the ground and searching frantically for something. “Mullah Nasruddin,” he says, “why are you crawling...
CarsFlatSixes

Get Your Dad Custom Porsche Car Art for Father’s Day

Father’s Day is fast approaching, and if you’re looking for a great gift idea you might consider some custom wall art. The Respoke Collection makes custom artwork out of any car, meaning your dad’s classic Porsche can be forever immortalized in some custom made artwork fit for any office. The...
Technologygamepur.com

How to repair your car in BitLife

Accidents can happen at any time, and they can be costly affairs depending on how bad the accident had been. In BitLife, your vehicle will slowly degrade over time, making it easier for things to fall or force you to replace it. If you’re looking to repair your vehicle, there are a few ways to go about this. For those looking to complete the Motorhead Challenge in BitLife, you need to repair a vehicle 10 times.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

15 Clever Toy Car Storage Ideas

Vroom! We have toy car storage solutions that will make Hot Wheels put themselves away. Toy storage always seems challenging after a holiday or birthday. My boys’ little cars seem to multiply as fast as toy trains. We have a whole bunch of fun ideas for a better way to handle toy storage spaces.
PetsOrlando Sentinel

The best dog car seat of 2021

If you’re a dog owner, you know that there’s a lot more involved when you want to bring your pup along for a drive. Investing in a dog car seat is a great idea to ensure you keep everyone safe. You’re also much less likely to be distracted if you strap Fido into one place rather than having them roaming around the vehicle.
Carsatoallinks.com

3 Simple Ways To Get Regarding Your Junk Car

That is unless you consider yourself a knowledgeable business manager and marketing person who knows that any business they buy will double in income and sales. That kind of buyer can buy a business that makes no profit and probably should. So if you need a spare part and can’t...
ShoppingPosted by
InsideHook

Deal: Hydro Flask’s All-Purpose Backpack Cooler Is 15% Off

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. Hydro Flask already designs some of our favorite insulated bottles, but the Oregon brand also employs its cooling technology in backpack coolers. In fact, the Day Escape Cooler made our list of the best backpack coolers for 2021, but today we’ve got our sites set on the Unbound Series Soft Cooler while it’s on sale at Moosejaw.
Carsdesignboom.com

truck glamping unit by banana drive spreads open from a single wooden box

Consisting of a furniture craftsman and an architect, banana drive studio has created a new glamping unit designed to be attached to a small truck. the project takes shape as a light, low-rise tent emerging from a box base made with wood and steel frames. the structure adopts an open character, allowing users to form a close bond with nature, while providing necessary camping amenities.
EnvironmentCNET

Emergency go bag: What to pack if you need to leave home ASAP

Wildlife season is here -- and more than 600,000 acres in the United States have already burned so far. Experts predict it's going to be another tough season for wildfires and other natural disasters. If you live in an area where one or more natural disasters is prevalent, it's important to be prepared.
Carsgoodshomedesign.com

A Tent That Attaches To The Back of Your SUV or Minivan

The TailVeil provides room to store extra gear or stand up in a protected space, turning your minivan into a great weekend camper. Perfect for viewing children’s sports. Great for tailgate parties, its uses are limited only by your imagination. Designed to fit the average minivan, its heavy-duty elastic adjusts...
ShoppingNBC News

12 best coolers and cooler backpacks in 2021

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. With the official start...
ShoppingReal Simple

Amazon Shoppers Say This Shelf Helps Free Up So Much Space in Their Tiny Bathrooms

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Configuring a storage scheme for a small bathroom isn't always an easy feat. Thankfully, there are plenty of genius shelving options available to help declutter your space without adding bulk. In fact, there's one that's generating a lot of buzz among Amazon shoppers for its bathroom-transforming abilities: the Spirich Over-the-Toilet Bathroom Shelf.