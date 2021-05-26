Get your messy trunk in order with this $22 car organizer

We’re willing to bet that your wardrobe is filled to the brim with garments and accessories you never wear. If that’s the case, it’s time to clean out your closet and get paid for your surplus stuff. The first step is to figure out if your threads are worth any money. Unfortunately, just because you dropped a lot of dough on something, it doesn’t mean it has a high resale value. “One person’s trash is not always another person’s treasure!” says celebrity stylist Jennifer Austin. Do some research to see if the item is something people are currently buying. To figure that out, go to a site or app, search for what you want to sell, and then filter results by items that have “sold.” You’ll be able to see if it’s in demand, as well as the going prices for it.