Commissioner Robert Patrick Launches ‘Be D1 to Stop COVID-19’ Public Awareness Campaign

TYLER — In spite of an upswing in new COVID-19 case numbers for Smith and Gregg counties this week, NET Health’s George Roberts notes that those numbers are trending downward over the past two or three weeks. But he cautions that East Texas remains in the substantial spread category. He continues sounding the call for vaccinations and reminds you that vaccines remain readily accessible. Roberts notes booster doses of Pfizer vaccine are now available to certain specific age groups. Also, third doses of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available 28 days after prior vaccination for people who are immunocompromised. A reminder: NET Health has moved its vaccination clinic to Tyler’s Majesty Event Center, with a testing site now set up at Tyler’s St. Louis Baptist Church. Click the link in the “Coronavirus update” story on this website for more information.

TYLER, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO