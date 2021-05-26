CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commissioner Robert Patrick Launches ‘Be D1 to Stop COVID-19’ Public Awareness Campaign

dekalbcountyga.gov
 2021-05-26

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) begin to relax mask policies for outdoors and those who have been vaccinated, DeKalb County Commissioner Robert Patrick is reminding residents that precautions still need to be taken. Although the number of COVID-19 cases are on the decline, there are hot...

www.dekalbcountyga.gov

