Movie shoot underway in Thomasville

Effective: 2021-05-12 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Lee; Miller; Mitchell; Seminole; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...DECATUR...GRADY...MILLER...DOUGHERTY MITCHELL...SOUTHEASTERN LEE...BAKER AND SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA...NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...SEMINOLE AND NORTHEASTERN EARLY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 1130 AM EDT/1030 AM CDT/ At 1029 AM EDT/929 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Arlington to 8 miles northwest of West Bainbridge to 7 miles west of Chattahoochee. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Albany, Pelham, Putney, Bainbridge, Donalsonville, Cairo, Camilla, Arlington, Baconton, Ochlocknee, Leary, Whigham, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, West Bainbridge, Turner City, Chattahoochee and Walker. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia.