Thomasville, GA

Movie shoot underway in Thomasville

By Charles Roop
WCTV
 12 days ago

Human remains found in Thomas County identified as Tracie Gleason. Juanita Varner was known as the oldest living person in the community, spending her life teaching others music and English.

www.wctv.tv
Georgia StateWMAZ

Six Flags Over Georgia expands summer season to Labor Day

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags Over Georgia will kick off its longest summer season in years starting Friday. Park officials said it will be open daily starting Friday, May 21 through Labor Day in September. Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags White Water will also open daily starting on Friday, May...
Georgia StateAmerican Songwriter

Alan Jackson to Perform Tornado Benefit Concert Event ‘Where I Come From’ in Georgia Hometown

On March 26, 2021, an EF-4 tornado ripped across Newnan, Georgia, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. At least 70 homes were completely destroyed and another 1700 structures and properties suffered damages in the town located about 40 miles Southwest of Atlanta where country superstar Alan Jackson and his wife, Denise were born, raised, met, and married.
Georgia Statesaportareport.com

GSU to renovate two Bell buildings it once planned to demolish

Atlanta’s preservation successes are few and far between. So, we should celebrate when buildings once slated to be demolished will be preserved and put to a great use. Georgia State University recently announced plans to house the new headquarters of its National Institute for Student Success in the “Bell buildings” on Auburn Avenue on a block that’s become a hub for the university – thanks to the Robert W. Woodruff Foundation.
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

CSX to perform maintenance on Pinetree crossing

THOMASVILLE — CSX Transportation has notified the City of Thomasville of scheduled maintenance and repairs on the railroad crossing along East Pinetree Boulevard between Remington Avenue and Pine Lake Drive beginning Thursday, May 20. “According to the information provided to the City of Thomasville, the East Pinetree Boulevard railroad crossing...
Baker County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Calhoun, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baker; Calhoun; Decatur; Dougherty; Early; Grady; Lee; Miller; Mitchell; Seminole; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTY IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...DECATUR...GRADY...MILLER...DOUGHERTY MITCHELL...SOUTHEASTERN LEE...BAKER AND SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA...NORTHWESTERN THOMAS COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA...SEMINOLE AND NORTHEASTERN EARLY COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 1130 AM EDT/1030 AM CDT/ At 1029 AM EDT/929 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Arlington to 8 miles northwest of West Bainbridge to 7 miles west of Chattahoochee. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colquitt, Newton, Albany, Pelham, Putney, Bainbridge, Donalsonville, Cairo, Camilla, Arlington, Baconton, Ochlocknee, Leary, Whigham, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, West Bainbridge, Turner City, Chattahoochee and Walker. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT/100 PM CDT/ for Big Bend of and the Panhandle of Florida...and south central and southwestern Georgia.
Georgia StateThomasville Times-Enterprise

Tall Timbers receives Converse Georgia grant to purchase Birdsong conservation easement

THOMASVILLE — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has announced the selection of the 2020-2021 Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program “Conserve Georgia” grants for conservation and outdoor recreation projects. Tall Timbers will receive more than $600,000 to purchase a 444-acre conservation easement on Birdsong Nature Center in Grady County, the second...
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Serving a purpose — Imagine Thomasville kicks-off Project Purpose

THOMASVILLE — Applications are now open for Project Purpose, a program originally designed for graduating high school seniors interested in beginning a career and pursuing advanced training while working. Due to the high demand for employees this year, the application will be available to anyone looking to re-enter the workforce.
Colquitt County, GAMoultrie Observer

Community welcomes Ben Wiggins

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County School Superintendent Ben Wiggins and his wife Jana, center, meet with Pat Anderson, a member of the county Board of Education, Monday during a welcome event for the new superintendent. The event offered a chance for members of the community and other education representatives to meet Wiggins a week after he began his new role here. Wiggins, a former Colquitt County teacher, was most recently the superintendent of Thomasville City Schools before being hired to replace retiring Superintendent Doug Howell.
Thomasville, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

SRTC Clinical Lab Technology Program honors students

Southern Regional Technical College’s (SRTC) Clinical Laboratory Technology (CLT) program held a pinning ceremony Thursday, April 29, marking the completion of the program for eight students. Jordan Hough of Adel, Christina Ingram of Moultrie, Arianna Kimbler of Thomasville, Sebrina Redifer of Thomasville, Kayla Sealy of Meigs, Kimayah Simpson of Thomasville,...
Thomas County, GAThomasville Times-Enterprise

Deputies honored for saving life in wreck

THOMASVILLE — Four members of the Thomas County Sheriff's Office, including a couple who are off duty that day, came to the Kiwanis Club on Friday to be recognized for answering the call of duty. The club honored Lt. Corey Sellers, Cpl. Dylan Groves, and Deputies Caleb Lindberg and Kaleb...