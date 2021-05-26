‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Moves From VH1 To Paramount+; Lineup Of Returning Queens Unveiled

If fans were already less than pleased about the elimination order of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under going into last week’s episode, by the end of it, they were pushed to the breaking point. [Trixie Mattel voice:] Ho-NEY! The real-world backlash to Art Simone’s reentry into the competition was wild, unlike nearly anything else I’ve seen on social media in regards to the show over the past few years (save, perhaps, the groundswell of support for Bimini after she lost the Drag Race U.K. crown to Lawrence Chaney.) In a genuinely ironic twist on the usual kind of fan backlash that Drag Race elicits (a.k.a. racist bile flung toward any POC queen who wins a lip sync over a white queen), Art said she has been inundated with abuse over her return. I mostly saw one meme in particular being shared. I can’t quite remember the image — it was basically like “When the first-ever all-white top seven becomes the first-ever all-white top eight,” which is pretty funny — but given how toxic the Drag Race fandom’s parasocial relationships with the contestants are, it’s not hard to imagine the vitriol being directed at Art. Sometimes I wish I had a direct line to people who feel the compulsion to bully real people online, just so I could tell them to take a deep breath and reconsider the need to call a complete stranger a disgusting, dirty moll. (Moll is a Down Under stand-in for slut, whore, etc.) Even if it’s in the interest of the “overall good” or whatever — like, you think more POC queens deserved to be in the top seven — it’s still a pretty cheap mode of “advocacy.” There are thousands more tangible, useful things you can do to support POC communities than telling some random drag queen to go kill herself!